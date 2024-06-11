Where are SexBomb Girls now?

Daniele Araula Fuentes, Silliman University Intern / Writer
Before BINI, the Philippines had the pioneering sing-and-dance girl group — the SexBomb Girls. Composed of many members, the group was labeled as the country’s “most lauded” girl group in the early 2000s.
Primarily the official backup dancers of the longest noontime show Eat Bulaga, the group was initially called “Chicken Sandwich Dancers” but later turned into “The SexBomb Girls” after dancing to the hit song of Tom Jones with the same title.
With their iconic dance moves, regular TV appearances and chart-topping songs like “Spaghetti Song (Pababa ng Pababa), “Bakit Papa” and “Sumayaw, Sumunod,” SexBomb Girls ascended to stardom. The group held sold-out shows and concerts worldwide, and even had its own drama series “Daisy Syete,” which ran for an impressive 26 seasons over seven years. The group’s influence was so profound that it became a household name in the Philippine entertainment industry.
If BINI currently has Jhoanna Robles, the SexBomb Girls had Rochelle Pangilinan, who took on the role of SexBomb Girls’ leader. Some of the group’s notable members were Jopay Paguia, Aira Bermudez, Sunshine Garcia, Izzy Trazona and Weng Ibarra.
There’s no denying that the members’ explosive influence helped shape the Philippine and even Asian Pop culture. The group left a lasting legacy in the Philippine entertainment industry with their versatility, uniqueness and catchy chants. Who can forget their iconic “Get Get Aww?”
While the original SexBomb Girls have chosen to pursue their own paths, focusing on their families and stepping away from the limelight, the torch of their legacy is being carried forward by the new generation, known as “SB New Gen.” Under the guidance of SexBomb Girls manager Joy Cancio’s daughter, this new group is gradually making its mark in the Philippine Pop scene, promising a bright future for The SexBomb Girls’ legacy.
The SB New Gen is a seven-member girl group formed by Viva Records. Its members are Daphny, Jane, Eunice, Nikkie, Keisha, Julie and Jelai. S