Who is Harvey Cenit? The designer behind Miss Universe Cebu's Kris Tiffany Janson's stunning looks

Harvey Cenit, the creative mind behind Miss Universe Philippines Cebu contestant Kris Tiffany Janson's stunning looks, is a rising star in the fashion industry. A native of Medellin town in northern Cebu, Cenit graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu), and has since carved a remarkable path in the world of fashion design
Winning Fashion Factor Season 3
Cenit’s career took a significant leap when he was named the champion of Season 3 of Fashion Factor, one of UAE’s largest and most prestigious fashion competitions. This accolade was followed by an international award at the 2016 Filipino Times Awards, where he was honored as the Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year
Before making a name for himself internationally, Cenit showcased his collection alongside renowned fashion icons Michael Cinco, Ezra Santos, and Furne One. His impressive designs quickly gained recognition, leading him to the Emirates where he spent five years designing for women in the Emirates and the Gulf region. Cenit's talent and dedication earned him the position of Head Designer at the esteemed fashion house Al Arousa Al Aniqah.
Cenit's Designs
Cenit's designs are known for their unique blend of classic and contemporary elements, avoiding overly bold aesthetics while maintaining a sophisticated and balanced appeal. His creations are subtly elegant, with a touch of femininity, making them stand out without overwhelming. This signature style has garnered admiration not just in the UAE, but also on the international stage, where he has dressed celebrities including former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.
Harvey Cenit is not just a designer, but a mentor committed to supporting Cebuano talents. He aims to uplift young designers, sharing his knowledge and experience, just as prominent fashion figures once influenced his own work. His dedication to nurturing new talent underscores his belief in giving back to his community before stepping fully into the global fashion arena.
With his eye for aesthetics and a clear vision for success, Harvey Cenit embodies the essence of a true fashion icon. His journey from Cebu to the international fashion scene is a testament to his talent, hard work, and unwavering commitment to his craft.