Why TFT Set 10 helps crown League of Legends' TFT as the 'It Girl' of auto battlers



One of the most innovative features in “Remix Rumble” is the incorporation of music into the TFT gameplay. Each trait comes with its own unique musical track, and as players activate these traits on the board, the music mashes up with existing ones to create a symphony of sounds never heard before in TFT. It's not just a game; it's a musical journey where players become the maestros of their own success.

Lead composer Kole Hicks describes the experience as akin to being a DJ, mashing together epic tracks while strategically building a game-winning comp. The intentional chaos of overlapping music during trait activations adds a layer of excitement to the preparation stage as champions are shifted on and off the board. The music builds up to a crescendo during combat rounds, creating a climax that immerses players in an audiovisual spectacle.

Set 10 features a staggering 10 to 12 genres of music, showcasing Riot's commitment to delivering a diverse and entertaining experience. Whether players are into 8-bit, EDM, Country, Disco, Pop, Punk, Emo, or other genres, “Remix Rumble” has something for everyone. Champions like Jhin and Bard even get their solos, adding a personal touch to the musical medley.

"I think ‘Remix Rumble’ might be TFT's most famous set yet. The traits and origins and their effects are well thought out, and the music feature that accompanies them is a really nice touch," shared Vincent Dior “Fish” Villanueva, a Cebu-based video editor for numerous TFT streamers.

For dedicated TFT enthusiasts like Fish, the introduction of music in "Remix Rumble" has prompted a noteworthy shift in gaming habits. While acknowledging that the music feature, previously turned off, now enhances the overall TFT experience, Fish emphasizes that it doesn't directly influence strategic decisions during gameplay. However, one musical trait has particularly captivated Fish's attention – the 8-bit genre.

“8-bit has become my favorite because of its game-long ramping mechanic. The elusive 6/6 8-bit high score is always something I try to hit every game but have had no success. This provides a challenge that I find enjoyable,” Fish shared.

Riot Games went all out with this musical collaboration, making it the largest ever seen in the auto battler genre. The inclusion of familiar themes from K/DA and Pentakill, as well as entirely new songs based on Riot's catalog, ensures that players are in for a treat. With Disco-themed battles featuring an actual ball, K/DA's light show extravaganza, and even a "deal-with-the-devil" Country theme, “Remix Rumble” brings a carnival of musical delights to the TFT stage.

But the party doesn't stop there. In a move that further cements TFT's dominance, the game is now playable on mobile devices, with the Asia-Pacific release on Nov. 22, 2023. Now players can take the beats and battles wherever they go, making TFT even more accessible and ensuring that the "It Girl" status of TFT remains unchallenged in the auto battler realm.

In the world of auto battlers, League of Legends' TFT stands tall as the trendsetter, and with Set 10's “Remix Rumble,” Riot Games proves once again that TFT isn't just a game; it's a musical masterpiece, forever keeping its crown as the undisputed "It Girl" of the auto battler genre. So, cue the music and get ready to remix your way to victory in the most sensational TFT set to date!