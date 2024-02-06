Why you will want to watch Broadway Youth Cebu's ‘The Lifespan of a Fact’

Broadway Youth Cebu is gearing up to set the stage alight with the Philippine premiere of "The Lifespan of a Fact," a play that promises not just entertainment but an intellectual rollercoaster that challenges our perceptions of truth and fact. Starring Jay Chan II, Clariza Mae Sevilla and Arnel Pahang, this production is more than just a play; it’s a thought-provoking journey that you won’t want to miss.
The play itself is a marvel of contemporary theatre. Based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, "The Lifespan of a Fact" is a fascinating exploration of the often blurry line between fact and fiction. Over the course of a gripping 90 minutes, it delves into the complexities of what it means to tell a story — and to tell it truthfully. This narrative is particularly relevant in our era of information overload, making it a timely and compelling watch.
At the heart of this play are three compelling characters: Jim Fingal, played by the talented Chan, whose keen eye for detail ignites the core conflict; Emily Penrose, portrayed by the dynamic Sevilla, who represents the bridge between artistic license and factual accuracy; and John D'Agata, brought to life by Pahang, whose passion for storytelling challenges the conventional understanding of truth. Together, these characters engage in a riveting debate that is as entertaining as it is enlightening.
The production team behind this play is renowned for their excellence. Co-directed by Allan Nazareno and Everild Catugal, with Sevilla assisting and Rhodamie Chan managing the production, every aspect of this show is crafted with care. From the direction to the sound operated by Zoe Nazareno, expect a show that is immersive, and unforgettable.
For those interested, there is currently a seat sale, a perfect opportunity to secure a spot at this must-see show. Scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18, 2024, "The Lifespan of a Fact" by Broadway Youth Cebu is more than a theatrical production; it's a vital conversation starter about the nature of truth in our lives.
Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Contact Broadway Youth Cebu’s Facebook page for more details and immerse yourself in a theatrical experience that promises to be both enlightening and entertaining.