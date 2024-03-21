World Down Syndrome Day: Big sister's journey with Down Syndrome sibling

Struggle

With all the tough times Amber had to fight to survive, she is exactly where she belongs right now: in a family that is full of love. Vhenna said that patience and strength were taught by no one but Amber alone.

If there’s one reason that Vhenna is the person she is right now — loving and patient towards her friends, special someone and family — she said it’s because Amber has shown her the pureness of love.

“Towards our family, we have developed another level of bond since she came into our lives. She became the light of our house and was one of the many reasons why we all worked hard for ourselves and the family's dreams,” said Vhenna.



Blessing

Vhenna expressed that her parents' efforts and her siblings' affection for Amber have paved the way for her to realize her true potential. With dedication and love, they have ensured that Amber receives the best education and therapies available, turning seemingly impossible challenges into achievable milestones. Miracle after miracle, Amber is now completely healthy.

“Amber now has a stable condition and is healthy. Her heart condition and thyroid health are gradually getting better. Currently, we are monitoring her congenital cataract, and she is beginning to learn speech. Her behavior is also showing marked improvement as she started her occupational therapy,” said Vhenna.

Vhenna used to love carrying baby Amber in her arms all day even when it would numb her arms. Amber, now stronger and heavier with each passing day, is what the family hopes to continue to see. Being a big sister to Amber was Vhenna’s greatest blessing.

“Every night, we have a routine to play in their room and bond, laugh or simply hug each other. I always ensure that despite my busy schedule, I make time for her,” said Vhenna.



Amber has a mind of her own, knowing what she likes and dislikes. Most of the time, she's a sweet girl who has developed a love language Vhenna has become familiar with. Even in the face of tantrums, admittedly sometimes a great challenge for the family, Vhenna wouldn't trade having Amber as her baby sister for anything in the world.