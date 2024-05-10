Your getaway to paradise awaits at Shangri-La Mactan’s Tropical Escape online sale 2024.

Discover the allure of a pristine beach and sun-kissed shores, providing the perfect backdrop for your ultimate island escape, with rates starting at P12,888 net for a Premier Room. Families can bask in comfort and convenience with the resort’s thoughtfully designed Family Rooms, catering to two adults and up to two children aged 11 years old and below.

For those in search of unrivaled tranquility and sweeping vistas, Shangri-La’s Panorama Room overlooking the mesmerizing Mactan Channel beckons, starting at P15,888.

Elevating the luxury experience, Shangri-La Mactan presents a selection of Ocean Club Rooms and Suite, each meticulously crafted to meet the discerning needs of travelers. From lavish rooms to expansive suites, guests are invited to immerse themselves in opulence while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding beauty.