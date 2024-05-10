Your getaway to paradise awaits at Shangri-La Mactan’s Tropical Escape online sale 2024.

Step into a realm of tranquility and adventure with Shangri-La Mactan’s Tropical Escape to Paradise; book starting May 11 at midnight through the resort’s official website or the Shangri-La Circle app until May 26!
For vacationers and paradise-seekers, prepare to immerse yourself in the essence of island life while enjoying substantial savings of up to 35 percent, turning your sunny dreams into delightful reality.
Discover the allure of a pristine beach and sun-kissed shores, providing the perfect backdrop for your ultimate island escape, with rates starting at P12,888 net for a Premier Room. Families can bask in comfort and convenience with the resort’s thoughtfully designed Family Rooms, catering to two adults and up to two children aged 11 years old and below.
For those in search of unrivaled tranquility and sweeping vistas, Shangri-La’s Panorama Room overlooking the mesmerizing Mactan Channel beckons, starting at P15,888.
Elevating the luxury experience, Shangri-La Mactan presents a selection of Ocean Club Rooms and Suite, each meticulously crafted to meet the discerning needs of travelers. From lavish rooms to expansive suites, guests are invited to immerse themselves in opulence while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding beauty.
With every booking, delight in daily breakfast for two and an additional P500 dining credits for Shangri-La Circle members. Little ones ages 6 and below dine for free in our buffet dining venues, making it a family affair to remember.
Spend more, save more while you spoil yourself with culinary delights in the resort’s sought-after restaurants or a much-deserved pampering at Chi, The Spa. Elevate your tropical vacation by adding dining or spa credits with up to 15 percent off, on top of your room stay!
Dining Credits
P5,000 net dining credits for P4,500 net
P10,000 net dining credits for P8,500
Spa Credits
P10,000 net spa credits for P9,000 net
P15,000 net spa credits for P8,500 net
Whether it's a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a well-deserved retreat, the resort's luxurious experience and warm hospitality provide the perfect setting for a memorable stay. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to experience the leisure and natural beauty of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu.
To take advantage of the sale rates and inclusions, visit the official website at . Bookings will open on May 11 at 12am. To join the countdown, scan the QR code below. (SPONSORED CONTENT)