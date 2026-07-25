LIFT brings ALS to TMX workers

Fionah Lexy Cabaguing / Babag Senior High School

DEPED Lapu-Lapu, TMX Philippines Inc., and Babag National High School launched Project LIFT, a workplace-based ALS Senior High School program for TMX employees who were unable to complete secondary education.

The initiative currently serves 50 TMX employees who were unable to pursue secondary education due to work commitments. Through modular learning and weekly on-site visits, participants can earn their Senior High School diploma while continuing their employment.

TMX Philippines representatives emphasized how the partnership provides employees with an opportunity to fulfill educational goals, pursue higher studies, and create better opportunities for themselves and their families.

Jocelyn Gaviola, head of human resources at TMX Philippines, expressed optimism about the program’s impact on employees, stating that the agreement has a significant impact on the company by giving workers a partnership through which their dreams and aspirations will be realized.

School Head Nickjon C. Babatu-on also expressed gratitude to the Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners—both from TMX Philippines and regular ALS students at BNHS-SHS—for their determination to continue their education. “It created a connectivity to the parents and their children to the school,” he said.

Project LIFT (Learning Integration for Future Transitions), is a pioneering initiative in Lapu-Lapu City, being the first ALS program designed specifically for industry workers. DepEd officials emphasized their commitment to inclusive education and expressed hope for similar partnerships to benefit more working adults in the future.