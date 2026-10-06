Ligas barred from traveling abroad

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 65 in Talisay City has ordered immigration authorities to prevent Cebu-based blocktime radio commentator Edward Dela Cerna Ligas from leaving the Philippines while he faces three counts of cyber libel.

The cases were filed by Jerome Awit, president and CEO of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp.

Awit, an engineer, alleged that Ligas, in three separate social media posts, accused him and his company of corruption over a “substandard” riprap project along the Butuanon River in Mandaue City, a portion of which collapsed on Oct. 29, 2024.

In an order dated Oct. 1, 2026, RTC Branch 65 Judge Alwen Paqueo granted the prosecution’s motion for a hold departure order (HDO) against Ligas, who is accused of violating Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act (RA) 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Travel-rights argument rejected

Ligas argued that Article 3, Section 6 of the 1987 Constitution allows restrictions on the right to travel only for national security, public safety or public health, and that cyber libel does not fall under those grounds.

Paqueo disagreed, saying an HDO is an inherent power of the judiciary that allows it to preserve its jurisdiction over criminal proceedings and the accused.

The judge also rejected Ligas’ argument that the filing of criminal charges did not automatically justify an HDO.

Under Supreme Court (SC) Circular 39-97, HDOs may be issued in criminal cases within the RTC’s exclusive jurisdiction. Paqueo said the cyber libel cases fall within that jurisdiction because of the offense’s penalty.

Under Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, libel is punishable by prision correccional in its minimum and medium periods, or a prison penalty ranging from six months and one day to six years. Section 6 of RA 10175 raises the penalty by one degree when the offense is committed through information and communications technology, making cyber libel punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Ligas also cited the SC’s 2026 ruling in Abad v. People, but Paqueo said the case involved the lifting of a precautionary HDO, not the issuance of an HDO.

Paqueo also rejected Ligas’ claim that he was not a flight risk, saying his previous permission to travel abroad as an International Boxing judge, his posting of bail and the possible effect of the HDO on his livelihood did not outweigh the gravity of the offenses and their penalties.

The order directs the Bureau of Immigration to place Ligas on its Hold Departure List and report its compliance to the RTC.

The HDO will remain in effect until the cases are terminated or the court lifts the order. Copies of the order were sent to the Department of Foreign Affairs and other parties concerned. / DPC