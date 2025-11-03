Lights on, taps running: Utilities brace for Tino

AS TYPHOON Tino (Kalmaegi) bears down on Central Visayas, the spotlight shifts from rescue teams to essential service providers. The storm’s threat is mitigated by the Visayan Electric Company and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), which have activated comprehensive contingency plans to ensure that essential electricity and water services continue, even during widespread flooding and high winds. Their operational readiness is key to maintaining stability and supporting response efforts throughout the region.

Quick recap of the event

With Tino approaching, both Visayan Electric and MCWD have deployed teams and resources to manage potential disruptions. Visayan Electric has personnel on standby for rapid power restoration, while MCWD has confirmed the operational status of its crucial assets. This preparedness is designed to sustain life-support systems and minimize inconvenience for residents under mandatory evacuation or shelter-in-place orders.

The stakes: Why uninterrupted utilities matter

In a major disaster like a typhoon, the failure of electricity and water systems can turn an inconvenience into a humanitarian crisis. Power is required for:

Communication: Charging phones and powering command centers.

Health: Operating hospitals, life-support machines, and refrigeration for medicine.

Water Supply: Crucially, running the pumps that deliver water to homes and evacuation centers.

Water continuity is essential for sanitation, cooking and drinking. The contingency plans thus directly affect the health and safety of every resident, especially those in temporary shelters.

Visayan Electric: Readying for the dark

Visayan Electric has activated its emergency protocols, specifically deploying dedicated teams for power restoration. This preparation recognizes that downed power lines are a near-certain consequence of strong winds and falling debris. By having personnel and equipment already strategically placed, Visayan Electric aims to reduce the duration of outages, rapidly restoring electricity to critical facilities first, before addressing residential areas.

MCWD: Keeping the water flowing

The MCWD has placed significant reliance on backup power. MCWD reported that 60 percent of its water pumps are generator-ready for supply continuity. This high percentage of preparedness is vital because most water distribution relies on electrical power to run the pumps that move water from sources to reservoirs and ultimately to the consumer. By securing generators, MCWD minimizes the risk of a widespread, total loss of water supply during prolonged electrical outages.

The call to residents

While firms prepare their systems, both Visayan Electric and MCWD are urging residents to take personal preparedness steps:

Charge devices and batteries while power is still stable.

Store sufficient drinking water to cover several days, anticipating potential delivery issues.

Stay informed by monitoring official updates regarding power and water status.

This joint call emphasizes that service providers can only do so much; household resilience is the necessary final step in ensuring safety.

Red alert status

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCGDCV) raised a Red Alert Status and mobilized 92 disaster response teams, comprising 554 personnel and various search and rescue assets. This action responds to the heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas brought by Tino and the northeast monsoon. The storm is specifically forecast to pass through Cebu Province. Meanwhile, local government units (LGUs) across Cebu, including the major cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, have activated their respective disaster preparedness plans, prioritizing preemptive evacuations and widespread class and work suspensions.

Big picture context

This event highlights the increasing severity and frequency of weather-related disasters in the Philippines, a nation consistently ranked as one of the world’s most vulnerable to climate change. More critically, the approach of Tino forces Cebu to manage a complex disaster scenario.

The need to quickly secure shelters and clear roads is compounded by the fact that 11 northern Cebu LGUs are still in recovery mode from the recent Sept. 30 earthquake. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is enforcing a separate plan for these northern areas, instructing them to prioritize pre-emptive evacuation once Public Storm Signal No. 2 is raised, illustrating the difficulty of layered disaster management. Furthermore, the decision by the Cebu City Government not to use schools as primary evacuation sites, citing safety against possible aftershocks, is a direct consequence of this dual-threat environment.

Why it matters

This storm directly impacts hundreds of thousands of residents in a densely populated metropolitan area and its surrounding provinces. The activation of a Red Alert by both the PCGDCV and the Cebu City Government signifies an imminent, life-threatening risk to property and lives.

The aggressive preemptive actions — including Mayor Nestor Archival’s order for early evacuation in flood-prone, coastal and mountain barangays — are crucial to avoiding casualties. The widespread suspension of classes and the push for flexible work arrangements reflect the institutional priority on public safety over economic and educational activity.

Voices and perspectives

Official statements emphasize community cooperation and prayer alongside preparedness. The message from authorities is one of confident readiness tempered by caution.

Archival underscored the urgency of community action, stating: “We urge all residents, especially those in coastal and landslide-prone areas, to cooperate with their barangay officials and move to designated evacuation centers as early as now.”

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano of Mandaue City expressed the duality of preparedness and hope, noting, “We are prepared and confident, but we continue to pray that the strength of the typhoon will weaken before it reaches us.”

These voices frame the response as a combination of technical logistical planning (pre-positioning boats, distributing chainsaws, dispatching diesel) and a civic call to action for residents to comply with evacuation orders.

What happened in the response

Multiple layers of government moved swiftly to execute disaster plans. The PCGDCV mobilized its maritime and rescue teams. Cebu City declared a Red Alert, ordered preemptive evacuations of residents from high-risk areas, and suspended all classes. Mandaue City suspended work on Monday, Nov. 3, and Tuesday, Nov. 4, and distributed chainsaws to all 27 barangays for emergency clearing. Lapu-Lapu City suspended non-essential government work. Crucial support services, including the City Hospital and City Health Office, remain fully operational with supplies on standby.

Why is it important

The swift, coordinated Red Alert declaration and preemptive evacuations mark a significant effort to reduce vulnerability and casualties. The explicit focus on securing vulnerable populations before the storm hits contrasts with reactive disaster responses. Furthermore, the sustained preparedness, such as the PDRRMO’s pre-positioning of food and non-food items, heavy equipment and generator sets, signals a commitment to rapid recovery once the weather clears. The distribution of 20,000 liters of diesel in Lapu-Lapu City highlights the critical logistical needs for maintaining essential services and rescue operations.

How does it connect to larger issues

The event is a clear example of the cascading risks facing climate-vulnerable areas. It links two major issues: climate change-driven weather instability and seismic activity. The simultaneous handling of a typhoon and post-earthquake recovery in northern Cebu, which dictates shelter choices and evacuation protocols, reflects the reality of multi-hazard environments and the need for flexible, adaptive disaster management protocols. It also connects to the recurring issue of local government resource allocation for disaster preparedness (e.g., generator-ready water pumps, fully fueled rescue vehicles).

Forward-looking ending

The true test of these contingency plans will arrive when Tino makes landfall. Visayan Electric and MCWD’s successful navigation of the storm will be measured not just by the quickness of initial response, but by the resilience of service over the next 72 hours.

Post-storm assessments will focus on whether the generator capacity was sufficient and how quickly utility crews can access and repair damaged infrastructure, setting the benchmark for future disaster preparedness across all essential services in Central Visayas. / EHP, CDF, CAV, DPC, ABC