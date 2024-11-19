Lillard lifts Bucks over Rockets by 1

MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard hit a driving layup with 3.9 seconds left to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 101-100 victory over Houston that snapped the Rockets’ five-game winning streak Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, PH time).

Lillard scored 18 points after missing the previous three games while in the concussion protocol.

The Rockets rallied from a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to take the lead early in the fourth quarter and stayed ahead until Lillard’s decisive basket. Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked a shot by Houston’s Alperen Sengun with 20 seconds left.

Houston called timeout after Lillard’s layup. After the Bucks fouled with 2 seconds left, Houston’s Fred VanVleet tried inbounding the ball to Sengun, who couldn’t catch it cleanly under the basket. VanVleet unsuccessfully tried passing to Jabari Smith Jr. as the horn sounded.

Brook Lopez had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

VanVleet scored 26 points, Jalen Green 21, and Sengun 18 for Houston.

One night after a 143-107 victory at Chicago in which they were one point shy of the NBA’s highest scoring total this season, the Rockets were held to their fewest points of the season.

Since a 2-8 start, Milwaukee has won three of four. Lopez briefly went in the locker room after taking a hard fall early in the second quarter, but he returned later that period and delivered one of his best games of the season.

The Bucks trailed 100-96 when A.J. Green buried a 3-pointer to cut the margin to one with 1:17 left.

Houston shot just 9 of 32 on 3-pointers and had its lowest field-goal percentage (.400) of the season.

Clippers 102, Warriors 99

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Norman Powell scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Golden State Warriors 102-99 to win their fifth in a row at home.

James Harden added 12 points and 16 assists for the Clippers, who had lost their first four games at their new arena. Ivica Zubac had 17 rebounds.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points and Andrew Wiggins added 22. Their only lead came on a 3-pointer by Lindy Waters III to start the game, but they closed within three points in the game’s final minutes. Their three-game winning streak ended.

The Warriors nearly caught the Clippers, who were on the second night of a back-to-back, in the closing seconds. But Curry missed a potential tying 3 and Gary Payton II also missed on the Warriors’ final shot of the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game that he didn’t know Curry was on the injury list. “Protocol,” he said. Curry was questionable with left knee bursitis. He had just eight points in the first half when he was 2 of 7 from 3-point range. Curry hit three of his team’s six 3s in the third, when they trailed 75-72 going into the fourth.

The Clippers got key contributions off the bench on a night when three starters were held to single digits. Their bench outscored Golden State’s reserves 45-28.

Powell left the game briefly in the first half with left hamstring soreness. He returned before halftime and hit three timely 3-pointers in the fourth to keep his team ahead.

Golden State was held to 36% from 3-point range. Curry was 6 of 15.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks rolled past the Washington Wizards 134-106, Miami Heat ripped Philadelphia 76ers 106-89, Toronto Raptors beat Indiana Pacers 130-119, Orlando Magic defeated Phoenix Suns 109-99, Atlanta Hawks beat Sacramento Kings 109-88, and the Chicago Bulls won 122-112 over the Detroit Pistons. / AP