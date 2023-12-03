Liloan awards scholarship grants to over 11K students

SOME 11,329 Liloanons were granted scholarships by the Municipality of Liloan during a two-day distribution on Nov. 29 and 30, 2023.

Liloan Mayor Aljew Anthony Frasco distributed scholarship grants to 3,511 old and new scholars from Barangay Catarman, Calero, and Tayud at the Panphil Frasco Sports Complex on Wednesday, 29.

Another 1,550 scholars from Barangay San Vicente and Sta Cruz also received their grants from Frasco.

The distribution continued on Thursday, Nov. 30, with 5,426 scholars from Barangay Cotcot, Jubay, Poblacion, and Yati, along with 842 scholars from Barangay Mulao, Tabla, Cabadiangan, Lataban, and San Roque.

In a statement, the Liloan local government unit said the distribution of scholarship grants in Liloan aligns with the priority programs of Cebu Fifth District Rep. and Deputy House Speaker Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco, which emphasize education as the top priority.

The scholarship program was initiated during Duke’s tenure as the mayor of Liloan from 2006 to 2017.