Liloan barangay to host combat sports festival

THE Mulao Barangay Council and Yaw-Yan Ardigma Martial Arts Inc. will showcase different martial arts in the mountain barangay of Mulao, Liloan, Cebu, when the 1st Boss Junaz Martial Arts Festival take center stage on March 17, 2026, at the Sitio Lumanoy Covered Court.

“This was a long-time plan. I’m thankful to Master Ekin (Benigno Caniga Jr.) for the help,” said Mulao Barangay Captain Junaz Azarcon during a press conference on Friday, March 13.

“The youth in the mountain areas will be able to witness it live and hopefully lure them to get into martial arts. This will be the first time an event like this will be in the mountain areas,” Azarcon added.

The main event features an amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between Lapu-Lapu Strikers’ Jomhel Yabo and French fighter Jeremy Roigt of Survival MMA.

“I’m thankful for this event. This is my first fight. The pressure is there but I’m focused. He (Roigt) is my frenemy — enemy inside the ring but friend outside. We’ll give our best no matter what happens,” said Yabo, nephew of former ONE Championship veteran

Jimmy Yabo.

“I like what he said — enemies inside the ring but friends outside the ring. It shows that we are human. We will give our best,” Roigt said.

Roigt was in Cebu just for a short vacation but decided to extend his stay after meeting former ONE Championship fighter Roel Rosauro, who encouraged him to compete.

There will be four other MMA bouts, 10 kickboxing/muay thai fights, and two Brazilian jiu-jitsu contests.

There will also be demonstrations of different martial arts, including pencak silat, capoeira, Vovinam, and arnis. The event will kick off at 2 p.m.

Also featured in the event are youth martial arts practitioners from the area.

Azarcon and Caniga have bigger plans after this event, including the possibilty of hosting a larger martial arts showcase in the Liloan town center.

“Our plan is that if this will be successful, we’ll bring it to the town center and make it a bigger event with a cage,” said Caniga. / EKA