Liloan police seize firearm after student posts video showing weapons in class group chat

LILOAN Municipal Police Station personnel seized a firearm, ammunition, and other deadly weapons, including a spiked brass knuckle knife, after school officials reported a Child in Conflict with the Law (CICL) who allegedly posted a video showing the weapons in a class group chat on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The school principal reported the incident to police around 1 p.m. on the same day, prompting personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), under the leadership of Police Lieutenant Colonel Dindo Alaras, to coordinate with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

Police went to the home of the 15-year-old CICL, who resides in one of the barangays in Mandaue City, and placed the child under investigation in accordance with Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

During an interview, the CICL voluntarily admitted that the firearm shown in the video was borrowed from a former neighbor who is also 12 years old.

The child claimed he kept the weapon for self-defense after allegedly experiencing physical attacks from other youths in their area.

The CICL said he later showed the weapons in a video before giving them to his father, who works as a mechanic. The father then reportedly asked their neighbor to keep the items.

The father later surrendered to police a snub-nose revolver containing five bullets and a knife with a spiked brass knuckle handle, which are now under the custody of the Liloan Municipal Police Station.

Police are continuing their investigation and have requested the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) to verify whether the firearm is registered.

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. praised the Liloan police for the immediate recovery of the weapons, emphasizing that law enforcement and child protection efforts must go hand in hand.

“Our immediate priority was to ensure that the firearm was safely recovered and that any threat to the community was addressed. At the same time, we recognize that children who come into conflict with the law deserve interventions that promote accountability, guidance, and rehabilitation. Through close collaboration with our social workers, educators, and parents, we uphold the principles of restorative justice while remaining steadfast in our commitment to remove loose firearms from our communities and hold accountable those who unlawfully possess them,” Mangelen said.

A Liloan police personnel also told the media that the station has implemented programs under Alaras’ leadership, including maintaining regular communication with principals of all schools in the municipality to immediately address concerns.

One of these initiatives is the “Index Card for Hope” program, where students are given index cards to write down the problems they are facing.

Police said the program has helped address several cases, including a student who was allegedly abused inside the home, a school worker involved in illegal drugs, and a security guard linked to illegal drugs who was later recommended for removal from the school.

Liloan police described the program as an effective approach, saying it has helped rescue children and ensure that crimes committed inside and outside schools are addressed. (AYB)