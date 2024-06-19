Liloan police to file charges vs youngsters in ‘viral riot’

THE Liloan police headed by station commander Major Eric Gingoyon will file charges for Tumultuous Affray and Alarm and Scandal against the youngsters engaged in a brawl near the municipal hall in Liloan town on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The police apprehended about ten of the offenders in a follow-up operation evening of that same day.

In line with this, Colonel Percival Zorilla, the chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, has been given instructions by Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin to ensure that the said occurrence won't happen again.

Aberin also made sure that the perpetrators are charged in court, according to PRO 7 spokesman Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare.

Gingoyon revealed that they will increase police patrols from dusk until dawn in order to prevent young people from having the chance to cause trouble.

He also urged the barangay tanods to implement the same in their respective jurisdictions. (AYB, TPT)