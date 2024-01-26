Liloan welcomes Suroy Suroy Sugbo participants with culinary, cultural extravaganza

AS THE saying goes, "all good things must come to an end," but for Suroy Suroy Sugbo participants, they concluded their three-day tour with a bite of rosquillos and a taste of Liloan town's arts and culture.

To cap off their tour of the northern escapade, they arrived at their 15th and final stopover in the first-class municipality of Liloan on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Tourists were greeted by talented Liloanons showcasing their painting skills, pottery expertise, and basket-weaving techniques, parading their artworks with live demonstrations at the town's municipal hall, serving as the venue.

The municipal hall became a melting pot of creativity and tradition, reflecting the town's commitment to preserving and sharing its unique cultural identity.

Tourists did not miss the chance to savor the town's pride delicacy, Rosquillos, which inspired the town's annual fiesta celebration.