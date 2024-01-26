Liloan welcomes Suroy Suroy Sugbo participants with culinary, cultural extravaganza

AS THE saying goes, "all good things must come to an end," but for Suroy Suroy Sugbo participants, they concluded their three-day tour with a bite of rosquillos and a taste of Liloan town's arts and culture.
To cap off their tour of the northern escapade, they arrived at their 15th and final stopover in the first-class municipality of Liloan on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Tourists were greeted by talented Liloanons showcasing their painting skills, pottery expertise, and basket-weaving techniques, parading their artworks with live demonstrations at the town's municipal hall, serving as the venue.
The municipal hall became a melting pot of creativity and tradition, reflecting the town's commitment to preserving and sharing its unique cultural identity.
Tourists did not miss the chance to savor the town's pride delicacy, Rosquillos, which inspired the town's annual fiesta celebration.
Liloan celebrates the Rosquillos Festival annually in May to honor its patron saint, St. Ferdinand El Rey, highlighting the significance of rosquillos, the primary delicacy of Liloan.
Revelers also had a firsthand experience of the town's masi, the scrumptious glutinous rice balls with peanut filling. Liloan's version stood out, especially as they incorporated tapul in their masi.
As the tourists gathered to feast on the local delicacies, talented young Liloanons showcased their singing and dancing prowess by performing contemporary Cebuano music with a short play, featuring Liloan Mayor Alfredo “Aljew” Frasco and first lady Bona Bella Glenda Canga.
They performed favorite Vispop songs, including Kurt Fick and Therese Villarante's Bok Love, Jericka Teodorico's Labyu Langga, Oh! Caraga's Ipanumpa Ko, and Cattski's Usa Ka Libo Ug Usa Ka Panamilit.
In his speech, Frasco invited tourists and guests to explore more of Liloan's offerings and encouraged them to invest in the town and open businesses there.
Liloan is a municipality in the fifth district of Cebu, located 18 kilometers northward of Cebu City. (KJF)