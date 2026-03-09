Lily Collins gets stolen engagement ring back nearly 3 years later

Actress Lily Collins said she has been reunited with the engagement ring given to her by filmmaker Charlie McDowell nearly three years after it was stolen.

The “Emily in Paris” star shared the update on Instagram on March 5, 2026, saying the ring had been recovered with the help of a Chicago-based jeweler. Collins described the moment as emotional, writing that she was “still speechless” to have the ring back.

The jewelry was originally reported stolen during a spa visit in West Hollywood, where Collins lost both her engagement ring and wedding band. At the time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation, noting there were no signs of forced entry in the area where her belongings had been kept.

Collins had since replaced the missing ring, but recent updates confirmed that the original oval-shaped diamond piece has now been returned to her. / AYP