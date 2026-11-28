When Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano proposed having us contribute to pay off our P19.66-trillion national debt, I’m sure he thought it was a brilliant idea.

I swear Cayetano never runs out of clickbait content.

When Senate Finance Committee Chair JV Ejercito told him the best way Filipinos could help pay for the national debt was to pay the right amount of taxes, Cayetano heroically said he wanted to do more and thus proposed that government create a mechanism where Filipinos could voluntarily donate toward paying for the country’s national debt.

The magic number would be P170,598.03 per person across an estimated population of 114.93 million. He points out that this contribution would only be for those willing and able.

Does Cayetano live in a cave?

Does he not know that more than half of our population is classified poor and more than 40 percent is middle class? Less than two percent of the population is classified rich.

Who has P170,000 lying around ready to be given away? Who doesn’t need to keep P170,000 in their bank account for a rainy day? Only the two percent. Obviously, Cayetano is oblivious to the 98 percent.

And from where does he speak? The guy’s closet is full of skeletons.

The 2007-2009 alleged fund misuse involving his Priority Development Assistance Fund, which saw a reported jump in his net worth from 2010 to 2011.

The 2013 Pork Barrel Scam, which saw Cayetano’s name appear on the controversial Napoles list.

Ten billion pesos in alleged unliquidated funds during the Philippine hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which Cayetano headed.

The 2020 power struggle between Cayetano and Lord Allan Velasco for the House Speakership, which revealed Cayetano’s lack of integrity when he broke their term-sharing agreement.

Cayetano’s 2022 Senate campaign promise of P10,000 cash aid per family that never came to be.

But this year, Cayetano outdid himself.

He ousted Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III on May 11 by securing the 13th vote from Sen. Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, who appeared after six months in hiding. This coup was widely viewed as an attempt to take control of the looming Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Under Cayetano’s short-lived Senate leadership, an attempt to arrest Bato was thwarted. Two days later, Cayetano declared the Senate “under attack” after 27 shots were heard — shots later found to have been fired by the Senate’s own security personnel. Following the alleged “attack” on the Senate, Bato slipped from the Senate.

Did Cayetano harbor, aid and abet a fugitive?

Cayetano does know how to put out content. But should we be following him? On what moral ground does he stand that he believes he should dish out advice on how to be good citizens?

His South Korean gold donation story during the 1997 financial crisis is inaccurate. Some donated their gold jewelry, but the vast majority actually sold their gold jewelry to the banks so it could be melted into bullion and exported to bring badly needed US dollars into the country.

The amount raised was less than 1.2 percent of the national debt. The campaign was laudable, but it did not eliminate national debt. A bank bailout did. But the gold campaign became an enduring symbol of national solidarity in South Korea.

In our country, we do unite during times of calamities. But I see no reason why we should give government more money when our taxes already line their pockets. To pay off the national debt, all they have to do is return the money they stole to government coffers.

Is this not a brilliant idea?