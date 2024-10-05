Lim: A different world

It’s a different world.

I can’t recall when the Internet arrived in my home, when social media took up residence in my life and when electronic gadgets crept in and enslaved me. But here are a few things I learned in the last few decades of digital living.

Not everything you see, hear or read on the Internet is real. Even when it comes from supposedly trusted sources. Even when it comes from friends and family. Even when it seems real. Even when you want it to be real. Sometimes, it’s just NOT.

There are fake profiles, hacked accounts, bots and just good old-fashioned scammers out there. So, when someone slides into your DMs and tells you you’re beautiful, don’t get too excited at the sizzling hot profile pic you’re staring at. Chances are someone’s trying to catfish you.

When you see a post that speaks to you, don’t dive in. Take the prudent path. Vet the source. One narrative from one source does not make a story true. A story is best viewed from different angles and from multiple sources. Without valid corroboration, kill this story and file it under “shady and likely untrue.”

While not everything you see, hear or read on the Internet is real, too much information (TMI) on social media is real.

Many people’s social networks have migrated to cyberspace so that social media is now the default platform for their personal views. But we don’t have to share all our views with everyone. We can just share it with a few and preferably, face to face.

Often, we forget that when we post, we don’t post to a few. We post to a larger audience than intended. We forget that the ramifications of what we say or show online inadvertently cascade beyond the small and select circle we wanted to share these with.

I am especially alarmed at how often and how much information parents post about their children. Predators lurk everywhere. Why would you post pictures of your children in various states of undress? Why would you post hyper-sexualized images of your child or teen? Why would you expose your children to the predator’s gaze?

I know you are proud of your children but it is your duty to protect them. I can only hope that if you post about your children, you have the wisdom to restrict the audience of your posts.

Children cannot consent thus parents who post about their children do so without consent and therefore, actually invade the privacy and violate the rights of their children.

I know you never thought of this which is why I write so you can ruminate over this.

Many parents post about their children’s antics. Some posts are cute and funny. But some are not. Some are disrespectful, even demeaning, grossly insensitive, not to mention, inappropriate.

Children with tears streaming down their cheeks due to awkward and uncomfortable situations they are in. Parents proudly meting out punishment on their kids or teens. Children in distress. Children in traumatic situations.

This is abuse.

It’s not our intention to hurt anyone, to believe everything, to share every moment of our lives with everyone but the Internet has become ubiquitous, we forget we do not have to live our entire lives there.

It’s a different world. Live with caution.