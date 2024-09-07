Lim: A perfect love story

Theirs was not a perfect love story though if you heard my mother tell it, it was.

My father wasn’t an easy person to live with. In fact, I can’t imagine how my mother put up with him for 62 years. And my father knew it. He told me he often wondered if my mother ever regretted marrying him.

“Why don’t you ask her,” I told him.

“No,” he told me, “I’m afraid of what her answer might be.”

And so, he never did. But my father never had to.

I never heard them say, “I love you.” No kisses. No hugs. No hand holding. No terms of endearment. No public displays of affection. Ever.

But when love is there, it shows. This I learned from my parents’ love story.

My father worked hard to provide my mother a life worthy of the one she left behind when she married him. He was not a pauper but he was by no means a prince when he had the temerity to woo the princess—my mother.

He ventured into many businesses that failed but he never stopped till he succeeded. My mother, on the other hand, never complained about the life she was thrust into after marriage. It wasn’t easy but she embraced it with all its difficulties.

I grew up seeing my parents work hard every day—at the store and at home. They both did household chores. My father, whenever he had the time and my mother, daily, all the way till she was in her 80s.

While my mother was the homemaker who raised six kids, she was also my father’s business partner. While we were at school, she was at the store. And while my father was the breadwinner who took care of the bills, he also washed our diapers (made of cloth, then) when there were no maids.

Your mother was a perfect wife. Very hard-working despite her privileged upbringing. Extremely intelligent and yet, she did not defy me. That’s what “he” said.

Your father was very dominating. I chose my battles. Education was important to me. I made sure you were all well-educated. That’s what “she” said.

Sometime in his 70s, my father told me, more than once, that he had made many mistakes in the past which he sorely regretted. I knew he was referring to his marriage as he would say these after I would rant (once more) about some erring husband.

His admission and remorse humbled me. He sought no excuses. He simply admitted to his faults. To this day, I look up to my father not because he was without sin but because while he wasn’t even sure if God existed, he did God proud.

It’s easy to show up for events and emergencies. What’s hard is to show up every day and walk into the lion’s den—to resolve problems, to shut up and listen, to admit to your faults, to change.

Love is not about gifts, public displays of affection or poetry. It’s not even about words of apology. It’s about changed behavior, integrity, consistency.

They never said they were tired, busy or had more important things to do. They were always there for us and for each other—till the very end.

Today would have been their 68th wedding anniversary. It wasn’t a perfect marriage but I saw how hard they worked to make it a perfect love story.