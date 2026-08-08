Lim: A race to remember

I was ready to register for the 2026 PUMA Cebu Half Marathon but then came the launch of the 1st Governor’s Zero Hunger Run.

My heart was set on the PUMA race because I knew their race entitlements would be nice. And how did I know this? Well, aside from the traditional pre-race reveal, regular runners know which race organizers run “good-quality” races.

It’s a well-known fact within the local running community that when two races collide on the same date, the Cebu-based race usually wins out — at least in the number of participants due to lower registration fees.

We, Cebuanos, are famously known for being tightwads.

Still, I knew the PUMA race would give me “value for money.” I also knew PUMA would be the smaller race on account of higher registration fees. After the traumatic experience of being accidentally knocked down just minutes into the race during the 2026 Cebu Marathon, I now prefer smaller races.

But big races don’t automatically bring danger and disorder.

The annual SM2SM and IPI races, which traditionally host between 10,000 to 16,000 participants across all categories, have always had great crowd control. Despite the huge number of participants, the distribution of race entitlements has always been smooth, fast and efficient.

Waiting times at the 2026 IPI Run were dramatically cut despite thousands in the queue due to an efficient distribution system and competent staff managing the flow. And quite remarkably, there were no long queues, at all, during the 2026 SM2SM Run.

So, there I was — torn between PUMA and the 1st Governor’s Zero Hunger

Run.

I caved to the 1st Governor’s Zero Hunger Run because I wanted to support Cebu, the governor, as well as my doctor, Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, who concurrently serves as the chairperson of the Cebu City Sports Commission and the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission.

But I also wanted to see for myself if the Provincial Government was capable of organizing a safe, superb and seamless race.

The very well-organized post-race distribution booths were a hive of activity at one in the morning. And yes, the medals were already there — ready, gleaming and waiting! Forgive me. I suffer from PTSD.

A live band provided pre-race entertainment for the runners — a nice touch.

The race route was inclusive — flat and straightforward. Except for two small areas that were flooded due to the rains in the previous days, the route was perfect, kept safe by the presence of race marshals, traffic enforcers and medics.

Hydration stations were full, frequent and flowing. No dearth of water or Pocari. No queues. The food was overflowing — from the fruits to the lechon to the delicacies from the different towns and cities. It was a feast.

The running joke among the runners (pardon the pun) was that as the race was for zero hunger, the runners were also treated to zero hunger.

The 1st Governor’s Zero Hunger Run was a resounding success because they put the race in the hands of the right people who made the right decisions, one of which was to bring professionals in to run the race.

And the best part — only 3,500 runners.

The registration period was so short, I almost missed it. It closed the day after I registered. They did not attempt to go for higher numbers. Not now. Not yet. Unseduced by greed or pride, they chose to wait, grow and learn.

Th 1st Governor’s Zero Hunger Run did not just give me a safe, superb and seamless race experience, it also gave me zero problems. I only wish they had included “Cebu” in their name because this was a race every Cebuano could truly be proud of.