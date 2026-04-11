Lim: A runner’s market

The proposal by the City to increase permit fees for running events is justified. But the concern of runners that organizers may pass on increased organizational costs to them, is, as well.

The current fee of P10,000 across all events regardless of distance is supremely outdated if not ludicrous. Some organizers for large-scale running events can collect up to P20 million in registration fees, not counting monetary sponsorships which can run into similar numbers.

So, the permit fees being proposed are not unreasonable. But they are a big leap from the current P10,000 across the board.

Under the new tiered system based on race distance, the proposed fees range from P20,000 to P100,000 with full marathons and ultra-marathons being charged the highest fees.

The tiered system is fair but these are fixed fees based solely on race distances. Perhaps, the number of registrants can also be taken into account so as not to marginalize organizers for small races.

While some organizers strut their numbers, others limit theirs to deliver a better race experience. Organizers of small races should neither be prejudiced nor punished for wanting to maintain certain standards.

What about a two-tiered permit fee system? One that is composed of a fixed and variable component? Lower the fixed permit fees based on race distances but levy a variable permit fee based on number of registrants.

It’s not just the length of the route but the number of runners, after all, that increases the costs in a race.

When 100 percent of the proceeds minus expenses of a race event are donated to charity, such event should qualify for reduced permit fees.

The City also proposes that race organizers be required to put up a performance bond equivalent to 50 percent of the permit fee to be returned only after organizers have complied with post-event cleanup and traffic management requirements.

As a runner, I have long wanted the government to regulate and oversee running events in the city to ensure the safety of runners. But beyond physical safety, the running community should also be protected from organizers who seek only to profit but fail to deliver, most notoriously, medals at the finish line.

Higher permit fees weed out fly-by-night organizers. Tighter regulations raise standards. Stricter regulations rein in organizers who continue to operate unchecked. With increased control should come measures that ban, suspend or deny permits to race organizers who bring a record of notoriety and reputational damage to the city.

A key provision in the proposal is for a ban on single-use plastics. But how does one replicate the convenience of having hundreds of cups filled with water up for grabs on tables along the route? I bring my own water bottle when I race but can organizers come up with enough refilling stations?

We can use reusable containers in water stations but can we ensure proper sanitation or will each race now be a breeding ground for disease and infection? Another option is to use biodegradable containers in water stations but how do we solve the problem of trash?

I laud the provision to secure permits and clearances from multiple government entities. To be fair, however, the proposed ordinance should also include a clause that requires all government entities involved to act on applications within a certain time period to combat the threat of red tape and corruption.

Will race organizers pass on increased organizational costs to runners? Not if we make it a runner’s market. Ultimately, the power lies with us — runners.