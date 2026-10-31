Lim: A truly empowered woman

When Karen Davila said that a truly empowered woman is a financially independent woman, she didn’t just spark a conversation; she fueled a debate.

I get her. I would, myself give the same advice to women — always strive for financial independence because financial dependence on a partner has trapped many women in abusive relationships.

We accuse women who leave of lacking forbearance. But women who stay don’t necessarily stay out of love or loyalty. Some stay because they cannot afford to leave.

Financial independence is important but empowerment is more complicated than you think.

You see, power does not only come from having money because you can have money that can change the world for the better but if you have neither the courage nor the vision to take that leap of faith, you remain powerless.

You can watch your bank balance grow all your life but if you never spend it — on yourself or on others, you remain powerless. When your money doesn’t serve you, it enslaves rather than empowers you.

Power doesn’t come from possession. It comes from action. It’s not how much you have. It’s what you do with what you have. Because real power comes from one’s capacity to change things, to touch lives, to move others to be better.

Power comes from knowledge, intellect, capabilities. It comes from having discipline, clarity, focus, strength, courage, consistency and integrity.

Money can give you the power to leave a loveless relationship but it cannot give you the power to make someone love you. It can give you the power to leave a bad partner but it cannot give you the power to find a good one.

Theoretically, we all have the power to leave regardless of our bank balance. For as long as we are unshackled, we are free. But life lived tells us not all shackles are physical. Many are emotional and psychological. And this is why the subject of empowerment is not so simple.

Karen failed to consider that money, alone, cannot empower people to do as they like. While money can allow you to buy choices, those choices can still be limited by your weaknesses.

Why does a wealthy woman stay with a man who lives off her? Because she cannot live without a man’s gaze. Is she really the empowered one? Or is she the pitiful one whose frailties are being pounced upon by men who do have the capacity to be financially independent?

Money can make you powerful but it can also make you vulnerable.

Karen failed to consider that many women do not have the means to be financially independent simply because their work is not financially compensated. Are they necessarily powerless?

Everyone knows the hardest job in the world is to raise kids and keep a home.

You can sit in an office with a view built by your hard-earned money, alone and lonely. Or you can work tirelessly all day without pay and be surrounded by love, respect and gratitude. Who is the empowered woman?

Money can buy you a lot of things. But it cannot buy you love, joy, peace of mind, dignity and self-respect. Financial independence certainly cannot buy you the freedom you believe it can.

My father used to tell me that those who have money are not always better off than those who don’t. Because those with money agonize nightly over interest rates, profit margins, stock prices, currency exchange rates and opportunity losses while those who don’t, simply snore the night away.

Power comes from the courage to live your life the way you want to live it. A truly empowered woman is a woman who can live the life she wants, no matter her bank balance.