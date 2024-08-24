Lim: Attention; race organizers

Running has made a huge comeback post-pandemic. With the resurgence of foot races, race organizers should ensure all races are well-organized.

What do I consider a well-organized race?

One that announces as many details as possible at the outset so runners can make an informed decision about whether or not to join a race.

Details like race categories, registration fees and their inclusions, race routes, gun start and cut-off times, race rules and prizes for podium finishers—essential information for runners to decide whether or not to register for a race.

Race kits must be ready for collection on the dates and times they announce. Imagine the inconvenience for a runner who resides in the far north or south of Cebu to travel three hours to the city only to be told to come back the next day because the race kits are not ready.

During the race itself, the safety of runners is paramount. Well-spaced gun starts and well-thought of race routes are critical so runners from different categories do not run into or against each other.

Adequate lighting along the race route and the presence of competent race marshals who can ensure the safety of runners and preserve the integrity of the race are fundamental.

A good race route—one that can ideally be closed to vehicles for the longest time is integral to the safety of runners. A race route along good roads (meaning, less potholes) help tremendously.

It was irresponsible for a race organizer to include the tunnel at the South Road Properties in a race route. So much carbon dioxide being released in an enclosed space by the runners as well as vehicles, many of which were large trucks, in the opposite lane, was dangerous and deadly.

The tunnel is just short of a kilometer long but when you’re running a race in hot and humid weather, you do not need the additional challenge of claustrophobia and the possibility of asphyxiation.

I prayed I wouldn’t pass out.

Hydration stations every two kilometers along the race route that do not run out of water or sports drinks is necessary. When nutrition in the form of bananas and energy bars are also provided, it’s even better.

The handing out of medals at the finish line can be chaotic. During the Hoka Trilogy races, however, before gun start, the medals were already hung and ready in stands a few meters from the finish line.

The placement of clearly-marked signage pre-race makes the collection of entitlements post-race, a seamless experience.

Not all races are created equal. And while no race is perfectly organized, those organized by the SM Malls are some of the better-organized ones. They clearly take note on how to improve from the year before because they get better every year.

A relative newcomer in foot races, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino also threw a well-organized race this year.

There were other races that were just as well-organized but I prefer to speak only of the ones I have joined.