Lim: Bruised but not broken

I was bullied as a child. That’s probably hard to believe as I don’t exactly look like someone people can push around, today. Well, it’s been a long journey to get here.

In my time, parents did not hover over their children. And it wasn’t because they didn’t care. It was because they were too busy making a living. Or maybe, helicopter parenting was just not the thing to do in those days.

And we never told our parents our troubles. If we got punished in school for an infraction we did or didn’t do, we kept our silence. Because if we told our parents, the likely retort would have been, “You probably deserved it.”

And that’s how I kept my mouth shut about the masking tape that found its way to the top of my desk as a warning for me to shut up. My adviser had already switched my seat so many times during the term that she finally gave up. I could chat anyone up.

The masking tape was the Hail Mary. And it worked. It shut me up. Finally. And so, the masking tape never made it to my mouth.

Whether or not that was bullying is difficult to determine. But corporal punishment was certainly in vogue during my time. I had a classmate who had to stand inside a box facing the class because she kept coming to school late.

As children, we didn’t know any better. All we knew was that we didn’t want to be in her predicament. But looking back, what was the point of this form of punishment but to humiliate?

If that happened to my child, today, you can be sure the entire world would hear of it.

But we grew up in a different time. Our parents put us in school so we could learn to read, write, add and subtract, not learn how to report unacceptable behavior from our teachers and classmates. And who knew what unacceptable behavior was?

Besides, we were expected to fight our own battles. We could not bank on our parents to descend upon school officials with lawyers in tow with every complaint we aired.

So, yes, I was bullied as a child. And I kept it all to myself.

In Kindergarten, some kids would hold me down and inject me with a sharpened Mongol pencil. I also had this one classmate who loved all my snacks that she felt it was her God-given right to eat from my snack containers every recess.

There was also this kid who loved to command me. “Move this thing here.” Or “Pick that up.” And I would do as she bid me because I was scared.

But it was the teacher who did the greatest damage. It took me years to realize why she picked on me till the day I discovered I had made the tragic mistake of saying that her class was “nothing but a bore” when what I meant was that her class was “anything but a bore.”

The trauma she caused me bled all the way to my adulthood.

But today, I am free. Because what’s what I have chosen to be. Bullying bruised me but I did not allow it to break me. I chose to forgive the bullies. I chose to set myself free.