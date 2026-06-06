Lim: Can we stop being fools?

We have to be fools to allow the likes of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to stay in office.

When Cayetano couldn’t get his way, like a spoiled brat, he went on strike and abdicated from his responsibilities from the Senate. And he had the gall to reinvent his petulance as a heroic act.

It’s not exactly a surprise that beleaguered Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano’s leadership at the Senate has been rejected by the House and the Palace in favor of recently-elected Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian.

Cayetano’s claims of abandoning his Senate duties by way of leading a bloc boycott to preserve the independence of the Senate are pure hogwash. He is not led by patriotism. He is led by self-preservation.

Let his own political history speak for itself.

When he was House Speaker in 2020, Cayetano put up the same political theatrics to stop Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco from becoming House speaker despite a prior gentleman’s agreement of term-sharing.

To block Velasco from taking the speakership, Cayetano abruptly suspended House sessions ahead of schedule, stripped Velasco’s allies of their powerful leadership and committee positions and infamously had the plenary hall padlocked, electricity shut off and Wifi disconnected to prevent the Velasco camp from officially holding session to oust him and broadcasting it live.

Familiar playbook?

Wasn’t it only recently when a strangely similar incident happened at the Senate? When the air conditioning was suddenly turned off and Wifi disconnected while the former minority sat at the session hall for hours waiting for Cayetano and his allies to show up?

In the end, they got stood up. Imagine the disrespect, not to mention, the infantilism. Such boorish behavior should have no place in the Senate. School children, I believe, could be better behaved.

And just like in 2020, when the Velasco bloc succeeded in voting him out, Cayetano labeled their session fake and illegal. Isn’t Cayetano now calling the actions of the Gatchalian bloc, illegal and unconstitutional?

Well, if Cayetano truly believes that, then why can’t he muster the courage to show up? Why does he continue to hide from his colleagues? If he wants to question the legality of their actions then he should show up at the Senate and debate them on the floor, not go on Facebook Live spewing diatribes from behind the safety of his screen.

It’s important for the public to understand that Cayetano displays a disturbing pattern of behavior that shows a lack of decency and respect for others. The events of 2020 and 2026 are inexorably linked. They display with clarity the kind of person Cayetano is.

He clings to power. He has no word of honor. He resorts to dirty tactics. He manipulates. He maneuvers. He is coercive and unethical. He questions the legitimacy of his opponents’ actions to sow doubt, to delay, to stop anyone from taking power or position from him.

And this is a man who constantly invokes the name of God and quotes Scripture.

The things that are happening at the Senate are unbelievable, but also untenable. How low can Cayetano and his cohorts go? Do they still not get it? No one is buying their performances. Kudos to the thinking Filipino people.

As Cayetano now seems more interested in being a vlogger rather than a Senator, I’m hoping that this ruckus that has exhausted us all for too long now, will end as it did in 2020 — with Cayetano tendering his resignation on Facebook Live.

We have to be fools to elect the likes of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano again.