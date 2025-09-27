Lim: Conspiracy, collusion, complicity

We are all guilty but some are more guilty than others.

The staggering scale of plunder in our country may have happened under the radar of the general populace but it didn’t happen without the knowledge and assistance of a number of people who allowed it to happen during their watch.

The alleged masterminds have been unmasked because their co-conspirators have been identified. But beyond the names that are being stated publicly as cohorts and beneficiaries of the thievery of public funds, there were many others who participated in the plunder of our country.

For how could anyone move half a billion pesos out of a bank and not raise suspicions among the officers and/or employees of such a bank? No explanation can suffice except that the bank chose to turn a blind eye.

For a bank manager to claim that she was unsurprised by such a huge withdrawal because she was not privy to government transactions with contractors is beyond ridiculous. Why would anyone need half a billion pesos in cash?

The banks involved should be investigated for their role in the flood-control scandals because these banks, the depositories of the fruits of plunder, cannot be ignorant about the source of these funds.

We, ordinary depositors, are subjected to unnecessary inquiry as to the source of our funds and as to the reason(s) why we move them when we do. And yet, when funds amounting to half a billion are withdrawn, bank officials don’t even blink?

Why is the application of due diligence as required by the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) selective? What happened to the Know Your Client (KYC) requirement for financial institutions to verify customer identities and identify the source of client funds?

When banks take such great interest in us, ordinary depositors, yet give government employees or officials with deposits that clearly don’t match their government salaries, a free pass, this is clear evidence of collusion with the plunderers of this country.

When banks break rules, offer extraordinary service and turn a blind eye to staggering amounts of withdrawals, they cannot claim innocence as to the source of funds in question.

Financial institutions should be held to account for their role in safeguarding the coffers of thieves and facilitating the movement of suspiciously large sums of money, enabling plunderers to thrive. And yet, banks are not the only ones in collusion with these thieves and plunderers.

How can eight to 10 vans allegedly carrying a billion pesos in some 20 suitcases enter a private basement parking of a high-end hotel and move all these to the penthouse without attracting security?

Impossible. But they get a free pass, too. Do not tell me this doesn’t raise a red flag, either. And don’t get me started on the casinos involved. I’ve never liked casinos because they are notoriously known to be alleged money launderers.

The reality is that banks as well as other institutions who enable and facilitate the movement of large sums of cash, likely the fruits of criminal activities, are also in collusion with plunderers.

We are a country impoverished by corruption because we are all guilty of one or all of these: conspiracy, collusion or complicity.

Conspiracy is the agreement we enter into with others to commit a crime. Collusion is the secret agreement we enter into with others for our mutual benefit that could lead to a crime. Complicity is the silence we choose in the face of crime.

We are all guilty but some are more guilty than others.