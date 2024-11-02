Lim: Forever

Forever. I’ve always been afraid of it.

I’m an owl, not a lark. I keep late hours or should I say, early? I clock out of my home office at three in the morning. And after I put the lights out, I usually tiptoe past my father’s bedroom so I don’t wake him.

Sometimes, I’d hear sounds coming from his bedroom. Or sometimes, the light would be on. The light’s been out for a while. And the silence

is deafening.

It’s been six months.

Sometimes, I crazily linger as I walk past his door—hoping I’d hear a sound. Any sign that he’s still around. But I’ve heard nothing. I’ve never felt his presence. Not one bit. And I don’t know if I should be happy or sad.

Should I be happy that he has not lingered and, therefore, has probably successfully crossed over to the next life? That he has joined my mother in everlasting life? Or should I be sad that because he has successfully crossed over, I now have to accept that he’s never coming back?

Forever. Now you know why I fear you.

The death of my mother hit me hard. It was my first dose of forever. I was not prepared for it though it seemed like I was. The death of my father seemed easier. I seemed prepared for it and yet, I was not. Their deaths simply reinforced my fear of forever.

There is nothing more permanent and more final than death. This is the great forever.

All my life, I’ve always taken great pains to stay away from anything that had any semblance of permanence. I can’t even bring myself to label my drawers because labels seem too permanent. While the labels can come off, their removal would leave a mark on the surface. I can’t even stomach that.

And so, I like Post-Its. They’re not permanent. And removing them creates no damage to the surface. It’s like they were never there. When I put in the new Post-Its, I can forget the old ones ever existed.

They’re not forever. That’s why I have Post-Its in all sizes.

I also stay away from lifetime memberships. Seems like such a steal when they make their spiel—a one-time payment for a lifetime of benefits.

But you cannot consider your lifetime to be the duration for which you can actually use a product or service even if such is your privilege. Life unravels over time—you age, you grow, you change.

Forever is a long time.

And there is no product or service I could commit to patronize for a lifetime. One of us will give up, eventually. I will change and move on. Or your business will die a natural death. Either way, a lifetime membership would not work out for me.

It’s what my father left me—a mindset that always thinks about value for money. I know he’s gone. I know he’s not coming back. I know it’s for good. And that’s why forever hurts.

When it’s a good thing, you want it to last forever. When it’s not, you don’t. But you can’t command forever to stay when you want it to and to stay away when it should.

Forever. Sometimes, I want you. But most times, I fear you.

This ambivalence exists because we want our cake and eat it too. But life isn’t meant to last forever. All good things come to an end. Nothing is forever. No one lasts forever. We know this. And yet, why does it still hurt? Because knowing that something will cause pain doesn’t stop the pain from coming.

Forever gone or forever with me—whichever life sends me, forever will always scare me.