Lim: Get moving

My body feels better when it’s moving. At rest for too long, it starts to protest. It starts to give me aches and pains like it needs movement to stay alive and thrive.

Some people feel differently, though. Ageing, for them, means slowing down physically to avoid injury. With age, things do become more physically challenging, increasing the risk of injury. But is the solution to slow down? Or is it to pick up the pace and build muscle, instead?

Some people stop physical activity altogether not because they’re no longer capable of physical activity but because they believe physical inactivity is their reward as they age. That having reached a certain age, they have earned the privilege to sit and lie down for as long as they want because they deserve to relax, enjoy life and take it easy.

Have you ever wondered why some people deteriorate after they retire?

I sat down with my father’s physiatrist to discuss how to proceed when my father lost the use of his limbs at the age of 86 after a two-week hospital confinement—the one and only in his life.

“Well, we can do one of two things,” she said. “We can rehabilitate him so he regains the use of his limbs. But there exists the risk of injury in case he falls. Or we can put him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Zero risk of injury from a fall. But he will lose the use of his limbs.”

In less than a month of rehabilitation, my father regained the use of his limbs. We continued his physical therapy sessions thrice a week in the next 13 years. While he could no longer walk in the last few years of his life due to Parkinson’s Disease, he continued to eat on his own until a week before he passed. He was smart as a whip until he left us at 99.

Now you know why I believe in physical activity, therapy and rehabilitation.

When one chooses to embrace a physically active lifestyle, injury is inevitable. But not all injuries are harmful. In fact, to build stronger muscles, some form of injury is required. Our bodies need to undergo stress to grow.

It is the same with our minds. Our brain cells die without stimulation. Our minds need to be challenged to stay alive and thrive.

So, instead of cutting back on physical activity as we age because we fear injury, we should strive to build a strong body, instead, to avoid injury. And the only way to build a strong body is through regular physical activity.

The words of my father’s physical therapist are etched on my mind, too.

“Everything he does is important. Opening the pages of the newspaper. Lifting a glass. Using utensils. Reaching out to get something. Let him continue to do these things on his own so long as they don’t endanger him. Remember, if you don’t use it, you lose it.”

We should not retire our limbs as we age. Rather, we should use our limbs as often and for as long as we can. Embrace not abandon an active lifestyle. Muscle is the key to maintaining our overall health and well-being.

The goal is not to run a marathon. The goal is to stay physically active so we can get up from a chair and get down from a vehicle with ease. It’s not about never getting ill or injured but building a body strong enough that can heal and recover when we do.

The goal is not to live longer but to live better. We can’t live forever but we can strive to live with fitness and functionality for as long as possible.

Get moving. Today.