Lim: Guess the bill

A content creator recently went viral for posting a “Guess the bill” video. It’s a game where people try to guess their restaurant bill. Whoever makes the closest guess estimate to the bill gets to pay for it. The bill turned out to be P133,000 for six people.

Netizens were scandalized.

The 18-year-old content creator was viciously attacked on social media for showcasing how casual she and her friends were with extravagance. In a nation teeming with poverty, netizens felt she was tone-deaf. Her family’s wealth, power and privilege earned her greater vilification.

She later explained that the video was a joke. The dinner was hosted by the agency her friend worked for. None of them had that kind of money. And even if they did, they were free to spend their money as they wished.

She is right. It really isn’t anyone’s business how people spend their money. And she really didn’t owe us an explanation.

But it’s the digital age.

When we put something out there for all the world to see, we need to be prepared for anything and everything. Love. Hate. Empathy. Hostility. Compassion. Cruelty. Admiration. Contempt. Criticism. Praise.

Yes. Perhaps, she should have been more thoughtful and sensitive about the content she put out. But she didn’t deserve to be attacked and vilified for probably just having a bit of fun and acting real.

She comes from wealth, yes. But is that a crime? That is her life. Should she pretend that it is not? Would it have been more admirable for her to pretend to be poor? Or to act with false modesty? Probably not.

She didn’t have to flaunt it, yes. But aren’t we all guilty of flexing? Our achievements, our travels, our significant moments, our OOTDs, our homes, our cars, our children’s grades, our muscles, our curves, even our beautifully altered and/or filtered faces?

We cannot condemn this girl for something we are all guilty of doing.

She has not harmed anyone with her astronomical bill which, by the way, she did not ask us to pay for. She might have harmed our sensibilities but we can recover from that.

She is not doing anything that celebrities don’t do on a daily basis. She is a celebrity herself. Why single her out? Perhaps, it is her youth and privileged background that has inspired so much hate. And that is sad.

Celebrities, while not immune from bashing, are largely shielded by the halo effect. They are expected to live lavish and aspirational lifestyles. But when regular people, like our neighbors, flex, it gets on our nerves. It breeds resentment. It creates a bit if not a lot of upset. Envy much? It’s probably that.

This girl lives with privilege. A great majority of people in this country live a vastly different life. And perhaps, not considering this great divide is her only misstep. But she has the right to be real. She doesn’t deserve the vitriol—because she was only being herself.

Whether we like her reality or not, what matters is that she presents her real self to us.