Lim: I dreamed of you

Last night, I dreamed of you. So, I knew it was the end. It’s always been this way. The universe finds a way to tell me it’s time to wake up and hold a funeral for my fantasies.

Perhaps, I was the only one — thinking there was a future in it all. Or was it really only me? Perhaps, I read wrong. But it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s over. I know it.

Because last night, I dreamed of you.

I know it sounds silly how my dreams determine who stays or leaves in my life. But my dreams have never been wrong. I’d say I am fortunate God gives me the capacity to see the future.

And what does the future hold? I cannot say for certain but I can say, for certain, that it is a future without you.

Because last night, I dreamed of you.

I dread these dreams. But they come to me when I least expect them. When everything seems to be going well. When I feel like I can let my guard down, relax a bit, take a moment to breathe. When I think the seas are calm — that’s when the storm strikes.

When you nonchalantly walk into my dreams and I wake up with the realization that my fantasy of forever is now coming to an end.

But it’s probably for the best. So, I will not fight fate. I will submit to it.

You will leave me with a bleeding heart but I will not drown. I have learned how to keep my head above water when the seas are rough and the waves are high. So, while I will struggle, I will not die. I will be scarred by the storms I walk through in this life but I will survive.

The end has come. I know. Because I dreamed of you last night.

This dream is almost like a nightmare except that it’s not scary. There are no arguments. No screaming matches. No fights. No tears. No drama of any kind. It’s just one, typical, ordinary, unremarkable day of my life with you unravelling almost too calmly till the moment I wake up and realize — it’s the end.

Then, the dream turns into a nightmare.

You probably think I’m mad. And I don’t blame you. But you need to understand that this is not the only dream I’ve had. This is not the only ending I’ve had to live with. You are not the only one I’ve had to say good-bye to in my life.

So, believe me when I say, it is the end. Because I dreamed of you last night.

Every instance this happened to me in the past, I was devastated. But now, I’m just numb. A little bit sad. But mostly relieved. Because I do want to heal from this malady. I do want to wake up. And almost every time, I need the universe to tell me that.

Our delusions, after all, can only delight us for so long. Eventually, we do need to hold a funeral for our fantasies. It was fun though it wasn’t forever but perhaps both words can’t belong together.

We can simply disappear from each other’s lives. No explanations required. No hard feelings. The stars have aligned. The universe has spoken. I dreamed of you last night.