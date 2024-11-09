Lim: I’m back

Cebu

I get that you hate exercise. Most people I know aren’t too fond of it, either.

But for as long as I can remember, I always liked breaking into a sweat. It was the monkey bars when I was a child. I was fascinated by these bars. I just loved swinging from one bar to the next and going upside down.

I liked the swings, too, and the seesaws. But the slides beckoned me like no other. I loved racing up the slide. Yes, you read that right. I would run up the slide as fast as I could. And then do it again for as many times as I could.

Of course, I started out sliding down. But after a while, I got bored and thought I would switch things up.

And then it was dance when I got older. Soon after, it was gymnastics. Then, it was martial arts. And at the cusp of adulthood, what only boomers probably remember — aerobics.

Jane Fonda started it all in 1982 when I was 18.

I became a gym rat in the next two decades. And then, I turned 40. Life happened. I stopped working out. I’m not sure why. All I know is that it was the worst possible time to stop being physically active.

It was during my 40s when the pounds started piling up. I didn’t realize it then but I had entered perimenopause. By the time I hit 45, I was overweight, sluggish and unhappy.

Everyone told me I was fat. Well, I was. But I didn’t need reminding or public berating. At my peak, I had gained an additional 30 percent of my regular adult weight.

But because someone had told me to my face that I was fat and a loser in not so many words — while I really wanted to slap her, I decided to take my rage elsewhere. I returned to the gym.

It had been almost a decade. I had aged. My body was different. I was a shadow of the lithe creature of my youth. I was no longer in possession of my indefatigable energy or verve. Strong. Fit. Nimble. I was no longer any of these.

It was a humbling experience.

But I was determined to put those mean girls out of business. My guy friends were kinder. They didn’t call me fat to my face. But I could read their minds when they asked, “Do you still go to the gym?”

I dropped the weight in less than six months and left the gym. Wrong move. Because I couldn’t sustain the physical activity, I struggled to keep the weight down. My weight seesawed for years but it never returned to its peak.

I fought valiantly each day because I feared like the plague, the post-menopausal weight gain I had read so much about. Well, the plague didn’t get me. And I was never fat-shamed again. But something else did.

In 2017, post-menopause, I was diagnosed with kidney cancer. I was shell-shocked. Four months after my partial nephrectomy and three weeks after I turned 53, I returned to the gym, once more — to reclaim my strength, my energy, my life.

This was my second wind.

Then, the pandemic hit us in 2020. With gym plans upended and a burgeoning belly bloat, I started running. And yet, it took me another four years to return to the gym and reclaim the lifestyle I vowed to adopt after cancer.

I get that you hate exercise. I get those days, too — when I’m feeling lazy and Netflix, chocolates and chips just seem infinitely more enticing. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve slid back. But each time, I pray I find the will to get back on track.

Today, I’m 60. And once more, I’m back. Don’t. Give. Up.

