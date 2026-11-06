Lim: Misguided machos

The podcast “Machong Chismisan” was dropped like a hot potato by The Pod Network after the airing of its Oct. 5, 2026 episode where the all-male hosts of the podcast seemed to be in agreement that mocking someone in the autism spectrum was just another day in the office.

One of its hosts labeled Joshua “Josh” Aquino, eldest son of actor and television host Kris Aquino, “walang kwenta” (useless) while the other hosts laughed.

What an incredible story. And what a deplorable lot.

It’s incredible that a podcast like this can thrive under a supposedly “woke” culture. Launched in December 2018, “Machong Chismisan,” before it was axed, was reportedly one of the country’s longest-running comedy and pop culture podcasts.

But how five grown men can actually see nothing wrong with making fun of someone with a disability and make a living out of it is beyond deplorable.

I’m not woke, just old. But I think it’s time that men who belittle, mock and denigrate the vulnerable are called out for their disgusting behavior, be criminally charged and put out to pasture.

Because their remarks are not harmless. They foster disrespect, feed discrimination, fuel degeneration and give birth to another generation of

macho offenders.

The macho men did turn meek from the shock of public fury and condemnation. They took full accountability for their actions, apologized for their words and acknowledged that their conduct was inexcusable, insensitive and hurtful.

I wish they could have added that their conduct was mind-blowingly idiotic, immature and toxic and that they needed to grow up. Because this is what adults do, men or otherwise.

They said their remarks did not come from a place of malice. They did not mean to cause pain. Same old, same old.

The offending host sought an excuse in being neurodivergent, claiming his disability made impulse control difficult. Well, if he couldn’t rein in his impulsivity, perhaps, he should have chosen another career.

Allegedly, the episode was not even live. They had the option to delete the disparaging statement but didn’t. They chose to air it. It was a deliberate act, not an impulsive one.

One host said, “that’s a bit of a low blow.” Was there one “thinking” man out there, after all? Or were there more but were simply “brainwashed” to laugh along?

There is a huge lesson to be learned here.

Studies show that most men do not call out bad behavior because they mistakenly believe they compose the minority. They fear being ridiculed and ostracized. Unknown to them, they actually compose the majority while the perpetrators of bad behavior are the minority.

Most men know right from wrong. On their own, they would choose to do the right thing. But in a herd, they tend to go along with the herd’s behavior due to fear of rejection. Unknown to them, the herd is dominated by the minority because the majority are cowardly.

Men cannot continue to turn a blind eye to behavior that allows the strong to pounce on the weak and vulnerable. “Macho” culture is how brotherhoods, fraternities and cults thrive.

Those words should never have been aired. But no one had the balls to stop it.

Republic Act 7277, or the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), seeks to protect the dignity and well-being of PWDs and penalizes their discrimination, public ridicule and vilification.

The hosts committed a crime. They should be charged for it.

I can’t believe any man would want to host, follow or align himself with a podcast called “Machong Chisimisan.” “Macho” is a pejorative term no man should ever want to be associated with.