Lim: Moments that irk me

While paying membership dues at a warehouse club for three family members.

Store staff: “Ma’am, would you like your receipts together or separate?”

Me: “Together.”

Store staff: “We’re not allowed to do that, Ma’am. We can only do individual receipts.”

Don’t give options that aren’t there.

While checking out at the supermarket.

Bagger: “Ma’am, would you like a plastic bag or a box?”

Me: “Plastic bag will do.”

Bagger: “We cannot use plastic today, Ma’am, only boxes.”

Don’t present choices that aren’t available.

While looking at the menu.

Me: “Which is a better drink—X, Y or Z?”

Waiter: “Hmm… a lot of people like X but I prefer Z.”

Me: “Let me try Z then.”

Waiter: “Actually, we ran out of Z.”

Me: “Oh, can I try X then?”

Waiter: “We’re out of that too.”

Me: “So, only Y is available?”

Waiter: “Yes, Ma’am.”

Save the customer the trouble.

While buying cabinet hinges for my kitchen.

Salesperson: “Ma’am, you should consider buying these hinges. They’re nice and quiet because they close gently.”

Me: Aren’t they more expensive than the regular type?”

Salesperson: “Yes, Ma’am. But they’re worth it.”

Me: “Can you tell me the price difference between this and the regular type?”

Salesperson gives me both prices. I multiply, subtract, think long and hard.

Me: “Hmm…I need XXX number of hinges. So, there will be a huge difference in total cost. But these hinges are quite nice.”

I think some more. Finally… I arrive at a decision.

Me: “I’m going to try these hinges.”

Salesperson: “Excellent decision, Ma’am, you won’t regret it.” He looks at his computer then sheepishly says, “We don’t have any left in stock.”

Before starting a sales pitch, consider checking if you have something to sell, first.

While buying bulbs at the hardware.

Me: “Do you have this bulb?” I show the salesperson a sample.

Salesperson: “No, Ma’am, but I have this.” He shows me another bulb.

Me: “It’s okay. I need this type.”

Salesperson: “Ma’am, this bulb will do the same job as your sample.”

Me: “It’s all right. I really need this type of bulb.”

Salesperson: “Ma’am, I’m telling you this bulb will do! See the socket? It’s the same socket size.”

Me: “I know this bulb has the same socket size as my sample but this bulb is bigger. My fixture is small. I don’t want the bulb protruding out of the fixture.”

The salesperson finally shuts up.

Don’t assume you know what others need or want.

While installing fixtures in the powder room.

Plumber: “Ma’am, the fixture you bought has a factory defect. See—there is no thread—how can you connect these two parts? You need to have this threaded at the machine shop.”

I pick up the two allegedly defective parts.

Plumber: “I tell you, Ma’am. This is definitely a factory defect.”

I scrutinize the rest of the other parts.

Me: “You were trying to connect the wrong parts. See—there is no factory defect.”

Don’t jump to conclusions.

Moments that irk me.