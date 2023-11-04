Cebu

Lim: Moments that irk me

Wide Awake
Melanie Lim.
Melanie Lim.File photo

While paying membership dues at a warehouse club for three family members.

Store staff: “Ma’am, would you like your receipts together or separate?”

Me: “Together.”

Store staff: “We’re not allowed to do that, Ma’am. We can only do individual receipts.”

Don’t give options that aren’t there.

While checking out at the supermarket.

Bagger: “Ma’am, would you like a plastic bag or a box?”

Me: “Plastic bag will do.”

Bagger: “We cannot use plastic today, Ma’am, only boxes.”

Don’t present choices that aren’t available.

While looking at the menu.

Me: “Which is a better drink—X, Y or Z?”

Waiter: “Hmm… a lot of people like X but I prefer Z.”

Me: “Let me try Z then.”

Waiter: “Actually, we ran out of Z.”

Me: “Oh, can I try X then?”

Waiter: “We’re out of that too.”

Me: “So, only Y is available?”

Waiter: “Yes, Ma’am.”

Save the customer the trouble.

While buying cabinet hinges for my kitchen.

Salesperson: “Ma’am, you should consider buying these hinges. They’re nice and quiet because they close gently.”

Me: Aren’t they more expensive than the regular type?”

Salesperson: “Yes, Ma’am. But they’re worth it.”

Me: “Can you tell me the price difference between this and the regular type?”

Salesperson gives me both prices. I multiply, subtract, think long and hard.

Me: “Hmm…I need XXX number of hinges. So, there will be a huge difference in total cost. But these hinges are quite nice.”

I think some more. Finally… I arrive at a decision.

Me: “I’m going to try these hinges.”

Salesperson: “Excellent decision, Ma’am, you won’t regret it.” He looks at his computer then sheepishly says, “We don’t have any left in stock.”

Before starting a sales pitch, consider checking if you have something to sell, first.

While buying bulbs at the hardware.

Me: “Do you have this bulb?” I show the salesperson a sample.

Salesperson: “No, Ma’am, but I have this.” He shows me another bulb.

Me: “It’s okay. I need this type.”

Salesperson: “Ma’am, this bulb will do the same job as your sample.”

Me: “It’s all right. I really need this type of bulb.”

Salesperson: “Ma’am, I’m telling you this bulb will do! See the socket? It’s the same socket size.”

Me: “I know this bulb has the same socket size as my sample but this bulb is bigger. My fixture is small. I don’t want the bulb protruding out of the fixture.”

The salesperson finally shuts up.

Don’t assume you know what others need or want.

While installing fixtures in the powder room.

Plumber: “Ma’am, the fixture you bought has a factory defect. See—there is no thread—how can you connect these two parts? You need to have this threaded at the machine shop.”

I pick up the two allegedly defective parts.

Plumber: “I tell you, Ma’am. This is definitely a factory defect.”

I scrutinize the rest of the other parts.

Me: “You were trying to connect the wrong parts. See—there is no factory defect.”

Don’t jump to conclusions.

Moments that irk me.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph