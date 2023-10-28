Lim: My grandparents

I grew up with only two grandparents. But I did not have the chance to spend time with them for longer than I would have wanted as they passed away when I was young.

I lived with my paternal grandfather till he passed away when I was seven. Much too soon, really. I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know him better because he seemed like an interesting character.

He was mostly self-taught but was quite smart. According to my father, he helped a lot of people during the war as some kind of translator—for he could read Chinese characters which the Japanese still use until today.

I remember my grandfather to be a kind and gentle person. He was also unfathomably liberal. At a time when kids were whipped for not speaking Chinese, he was cool about it. He simply switched to the language of our choice to speak to us.

My fondest memories of him are Sundays spent in the wharf with an ice cream cone in my hand. Just the three of us—him, me and Papa. Nothing fancy. But still such a cherished memory until today. Sometimes, I long for those days when life was simple and bliss was not as elusive.

I never knew my paternal grandmother. She passed away five years before I was born.

But I heard she baked mouthwatering torta. The recipe, however, never made it to our generation. She was happiest being a homemaker. She didn’t like going out much. She couldn’t read or write but my father said she had markings on the wall to keep track of customer accounts in their general merchandise store.

I never knew my maternal grandfather. He passed away 31 years before I was born. My mother was only four when she lost her father.

The grandparent I spent the longest time with was my maternal grandmother. She was a doting grandparent. We could do no wrong. I never heard her raise her voice. I never heard her reprimand anyone.

And so, I was shocked to learn much later in life that, in fact, it was she who I resembled the most in disposition.

I heard that she could be quite the terror. She ruled with an iron hand. She was a disciplinarian who brought her children up to do daily chores. This is probably why I never saw any sense of entitlement in my mother despite her privileged background.

My grandmother was probably tough on others because she had a tough life. While she married a prosperous merchant, she was widowed at 35 and had to raise six children all by herself. Unlettered but unbowed, she survived and thrived.

She was frugal in her ways but generous to everyone around her. I heard she had quite a lot to say when she did not agree with your ways but she also loved lavishly and with great fervor. I was 14 when she passed away.

I will always be grateful to my grandparents for having worked so hard and sacrificed so much to give to the future. Without their determination to survive and succeed, I would not have the life I have today.