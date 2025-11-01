Lim: Neither good nor bad

When I was growing up, kids were either good or bad.

Good kids were those who did well in school, were polite, obedient and well-behaved. Bad kids were those who didn’t do well in school, lacked focus, were restless, outspoken and rebellious.

I was divergent.

I did well in school but I could not be called well-behaved. My mind constantly wandered and my mouth constantly yapped. I was issued so many warnings in school to keep my mouth shut that I feared it would be taped permanently shut.

I wasn’t rebellious but I wasn’t compliant, either.

I had a huge problem sitting still and listening to the teacher. I loved school. And I loved learning. I was, in fact, mesmerized by the few, great teachers who crossed my path. But I didn’t have patience for the boring, no matter how brilliant they might have been.

You had to get my attention at the start to get me to listen to the rest of your class. Even today, I confess to being callous. You have to pique my interest in the first three sentences or the rest of your work will be unread.

As a teacher, I never took it against anyone if they started nodding off. That was my cue to liven up my lecture. If a student fell asleep in my class, that was my failure, not theirs.

It’s been some 25 years since I stopped teaching but whenever I run into my students, they tell me they still remember all my stories though they’ve forgotten all the lessons.

This never fails to make me smile.

I feel for those who are restless and dying of boredom in class because I was one of them. And while it’s good to call out bad behavior, it’s better to understand the root of the misbehavior rather than to summarily punish or condemn it.

Some kids don’t do well in school. And it’s not because they’re lazy or unintelligent. Sometimes, it’s because their brains work in a different way while our schools are built in one uniform way. Testing is, almost always, standardized, but our brains are far from standardized.

We are born with different brains, exposed to different environments and experiences. Nature and nurture conspire to make our brains work differently. We cannot all be smart in one and the same way.

Some kids come to school already troubled. A child models what she sees. Kids are born with personalities but most behaviors are learned. When a child acts out, it’s a cry for help. When bad behavior is repeated, it’s because the message is unheard.

No home is perfect. And parenting is a tough job. But some parents are better than others.

They don’t dismiss their kids’ feelings. They don’t mock their kids’ pain. They don’t talk trash about their kids, throw them under the bus and paint them as villains while portraying themselves as victims.

They don’t do any of these because this is not love. This is narcissism and self-preservation.

I know. Because while my parents weren’t perfect, they showed us love. Every. Single. Day. Whether we were resentful or rewarding, obnoxious or obliging, ill-tempered or inspiring.

They were never too busy to listen to us even as they struggled to make a life for six kids. I never heard them complain about being tired. And they must have been.

When an angry, resentful child screams at you, ask yourself where that rage comes from and remind yourself that not all wounds are visible.

Kids are neither good nor bad. They are just divergent. And some are simply very sad.

You were a problematic child but your parents chose to sacrifice, shelter and support you. Your parents were not good or bad. They were better because they were present. That is love.