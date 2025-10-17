Lim, Olivarez make semis cut

MANILA – National team mainstays Alberto Lim Jr. and Eric Jed Olivarez kept their winning forms Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, to reach the semifinal round of the Gentry National Open Tennis Championships at the Colegio San Agustin hard courts in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The top-seeded Lim, who bagged his fourth PCA Open title last week, stamped his class over Tanakorn Srirat of Thailand, 6-1, 6-2, to advance against Charles Kinaadman.

Kinaadman, seeded No. 9, pulled off a 6-1, 7-6 (6) victory over two-time PCA Open champion Patrick John Tierro.

No. 2 seed Olivarez prevailed over No. 10 Eric Jay Tangub, 6-4, 6-1, in the other quarterfinal match.

Olivarez will be up against unseeded Arthur Craig Pantino, who eliminated No. 7 Nilo Ledama, 6-1, 6-3. / PNA