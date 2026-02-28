Lim: Shared responsibility

We take the perspective that crimes are committed by rational minds but many are committed due to psychological disturbances: rage, turmoil, depression, trauma, drugs, alcohol. Crimes are not committed in a vacuum.

Studies show that harsher penalties, in the overall, don’t deter crime but the likelihood of apprehension, does.

Ordinances, existing or newly-created are toothless if they are unenforced. Higher penalties are useless if there is low apprehension. Solutions need to be practical and reasonable to work. But we can’t just leave it to law enforcement and the criminal justice system to solve the problem.

We can create a safer society only with shared responsibility.

When it comes to excessive alcohol consumption and its detrimental effects on society, we must join forces: those who drink, those who observe, those who sell, those who serve, those who make and enforce the rules.

I’ve already said my piece to the drinkers last week. A great number of young people drink heavily on a regular basis. You are the key. You can end excessive alcohol consumption by making it “uncool” to drink. Let this be your legacy.

We can regulate the sale of alcohol by allowing only liquor stores to sell them. This deters minors from trying to illegally buy alcohol and makes it easier for law enforcement to catch erring establishments and violators.

Liquor should not be sold in supermarkets, convenience stores or in any type of establishment wherein minors cannot be denied entry.

While we have legislation on alcohol advertising, the industry has largely been left to self-regulate. And while we have legislation that bars serving alcohol to minors, bars don’t card even those who look barely 16 entering their premises with their posse.

Perhaps, you’re no longer on board with me, now, on how to create a safer society by enforcing ordinances and regulating the sale and serving of alcohol. Not if you’re an alcohol producer, seller or owner of an establishment serving liquor.

We don’t have to require establishments that serve alcohol to maintain breathalyzers and trained staff to conduct tests or to collect car keys of customers and to withhold them until sobriety is established.

Because bars can stop serving alcohol to drunk people. They just don’t. Because it’s all about the profits. Perhaps, it’s time they changed their perspective.

It’s enough to require establishments that serve liquor to have CCTV systems, to train staff to no longer serve drinks to those who’ve had one too many, to call the cops when things get rowdy. But bars also have bouncers to do this job.

Bars should also endeavor to connect their customers with designated driver services.

But while bar owners, management and staff should be fined for violating ordinances in relation to serving alcohol, to haul them to jail and have them indemnify victims of drunk drivers coming from their establishments seems unreasonable.

It’s enough for bar owners, management and staff to exercise due diligence.

And for those of us who don’t drink, we can provide emotionally stable environments and safe spaces for our loved ones so they don’t have to drink in excess. Or we can give them a safe ride home.

This is what shared responsibility looks like. We all have to do our part.