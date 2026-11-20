A war is happening. We are already victims of skyrocketing prices—from food to fuel. Do we need to be further victimized by our own government that sees it fit to levy higher fees and taxes now?

The City allegedly collects P100 million in garbage fee revenues while managing waste costs approximately P1 billion. The gap is its justification for raising fees and taxes. But how did this come to be?

From the viewpoint of every business owner I know, they don’t know where their garbage fees go. In the last decade, garbage has routinely been uncollected in many parts of the city due to a lack of functioning garbage trucks.

Long before the Binaliw tragedy, the city had been plagued by uncollected garbage for years. It is no wonder that many businesses have resorted to paying for private garbage disposal firms to pick up their garbage.

The government has not been doing its job for years, and now it wants to raise taxes and fees?

I once worked for a state university. One day I received a call. Apparently, there was some kind of contest for the most outstanding university instructor in the department.

All instructors were allegedly being consulted in regard to the bonus or prize money which would be awarded to the winner of this contest. I was asked what I thought of the proposal for the winner to share the prize money with everyone in the department.

I didn’t have to think long about this one.

“But what is the point of the award if it is going to be shared to everyone in the department,” I said. “I think the prize money should go only to the winner as it was intended to be. Because when it is shared with everyone, the purpose of giving someone an award for outstanding performance is defeated.”

There was silence on the other end.

A week later, I was informed that I was the winner of the contest.

As God is my witness, I didn’t even know I was in the contest. I had never heard of it till I was called about the prize. It was my first year of full-time teaching. I was naïve but I was true to my word — I kept the prize money for myself.

I don’t believe in participation awards. We should stop giving kids stars because we should stop raising another generation of adults who expect awards for simply showing up.

Why must government give out bonuses to government employees across the board? Can we say that everyone in government is outstanding?

Awards should go to the outstanding, not to the low-performing or non-performing. And certainly, awards should not be given to all or awards lose their significance.

Public funds should not be used to reward mediocrity, not to mention inefficiency, incompetence and corruption.

No money? The solution is not to raise taxes and fees. The solution is to practice austerity. Stop unnecessary spending. No parties. No bonuses. No fireworks.

Someone told me today, “Paying taxes is encouraging corruption.”

The gap between revenue collection and cost expenditures exists because unscrupulous gatekeepers pocket a part of the collection. Eliminate the gap by eliminating corruption.

Collect the trash, repair the roads and light up the streets, to name only a few of what you are simply supposed to do. Account for public spending. Don’t hold us hostage to your signatures on every permit we need to secure to do business.

Before even bringing up the issue of raising taxes and fees, show us first that you are doing your jobs — efficiently, competently, honestly and well. Because, so far, many who work in government simply coast and thrive on corruption.

Show us change. Show us integrity. Show us outstanding.