Lim: Some more moments that irk me

When talking with staff.

Me: “Is it raining out there?”

Staff: “There are very few customers, Ma’am.”

I was asking about the weather, not the number of customers.

Me: “Was the customer angry?”

Staff: “He didn’t buy anything.”

I was asking about the customer’s demeanor, not whether or not he bought anything.

Me: “Can we use the credit card machine?”

Staff: “We are not using it.”

I was not asking about whether or not we are using it but whether or not it CAN be used.

Me: “Can you accept credit cards?”

Staff: “No customer paid with a credit card.”

Please answer the question asked.

While buying yet another type of hinge at the hardware store.

Me: “I’m looking for 1” hinges.”

Salesperson: “We have ¾” hinges. They are the same, Ma’am.”

Me: “Well, I need 1” hinges.”

Salesperson: “Ma’am, I tell you they are the same.”

Me: “I’m sorry but I need 1” hinges.”

Salesperson: “Ma’am, you need ¾” hinges for ¾” plywood.”

Me: “I know. But I need 1” hinges because there is a mirror attached to the ¾” inch plywood. Besides the thickness, the heavier load necessitates a thicker hinge. And by the way, ¾ and 1 are NOT the same.”

The salesperson is now silent. Finally.

Do not assume you know better what another person needs or wants.

While having a bidet replaced at home.

Plumber: “Ma’am, the new bidet you bought is defective. See—it’s leaking.”

Me: “What exactly did you replace?”

Plumber: “The part that was defective.”

Me: “So you didn’t install everything that’s inside the box of the new bidet I bought?”

Plumber: “No, Ma’am. I only replaced the part that was defective. There is no need to replace the other parts because they are not defective.”

Me: “I know but why don’t you try to install everything that’s in the box?”

Plumber: “Ma’am, there is no need to. You just need to go back to the store and return this item because it’s clearly defective.”

Me: “Why don’t we just try to install everything that’s inside the box first and see what happens?”

Plumber reluctantly does as I tell him. And voila! No more leaking.

Be open to trying a new way.

While discussing the detailed structural assessment report of one of our buildings after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Bohol in 2013.

Me: “I’ve read your report. Let’s discuss page 3, item no. 2.

The existing framing plans were generated through actual measurements of the structural members and through the supplied As-built plans.

Me: “I didn’t supply you any As-built plans. Anyhow, let’s move on to page 6, item no. 5.

The required footing sizes are slightly smaller than the actual footing sizes as indicated in the recovered original foundation drawings.

Me: “What recovered original foundation drawings are you talking about?”

The entire team of engineers before me fell silent.

Me: “Is this just a copy-and-paste mistake?”

The silence was deafening.

Be careful what you copy and paste.