Lim: Summits and finish lines

When I got to the top of Mt. Kinabalu, I thought I’d feel triumphant. But I don’t remember feeling that way. Not to say that I wasn’t proud of having reached the summit of Southeast Asia’s highest peak. But I think I was just so relieved to have arrived and so glad to have survived that I didn’t have any energy left to do the victory dance.

It’s not a tremendously difficult climb as it requires no climbing skills but it still requires a certain level of physical fitness. Your legs and lungs need to be able to make it. You can’t imagine how putting one foot in front of the other can pose such a challenging task but that’s exactly how it feels as the air gets thinner with every step towards the top.

It’s a five-hour trek to base camp where you rest for the night. But you will hardly sleep. Most people get headaches due to the high altitude. So, it’s no trouble to get up at two in the morning to start another four to five-hour trek to the summit. You start at dark because you want to get there at sunrise.

The queue was long for the obligatory photo at the top. I remember a fellow climber asking me, “Are you okay?” And I replied, “Yes, why do you ask?” “Your lips are blue,” he said. I was unquestionably oxygen-deprived at 4,095 meters.

The summit is the goal but it’s the story of the struggle to get there that deserves retelling because while it’s great to stand at the summit, getting there is the feat.

When you race, it’s a fantastic feeling to cross the finish line. It’s always my goal and my prayer. But that moment of euphoria when you cross the finish line is fleeting. You are proud of that moment. But you are prouder of all the hours, days, weeks and months of sacrifice and training you did to make that possible.

My heart swells with pride every time I cross a finish line. But the memories I hold on to are not those of that moment. It’s the race, not the finish, I will remember forever.

The unbeatable vibe of energy and enthusiasm, the beauty of the skies as they change colors into the morning, the moments of shared pain and hardship as you run side by side in silence with one another, puffing, panting and praying to cross the finish line, healthy, well and running.

It’s a moment of triumph to cross the finish line but it’s the scenes I see, the conversations I hear, the stories that unfold while running a race that I can write endless stories about for the rest of my life.

Life is a series of summits to conquer and finish lines to cross. But ultimately, the story will not be about crossing the finish line, it will be about the race. The highlight won’t be about standing at the summit, it will be about the climb.

Our achievements will be recognized. But we will be remembered for how fiercely we fought, how deeply we cared, how truly we loved and how well we lived. Only then can we claim real victory.