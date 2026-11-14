Lim: Taxing us to death

Cebu City’s proposed tax increases are so ill-timed that they cannot be seen as reasonable or beneficial by any business owner or taxpayer.

Nations are at war. No missiles fall on our shores, but we bear the burden of skyrocketing fuel prices and soaring electricity costs daily. With increased operating costs, many businesses are approaching a line in the sand — continue to do business under such onerous conditions or close shop before losing everything.

Those who have a stockpile of resources will fight to survive but they will move to cut costs. They will stop hiring, put expansion plans on hold and pass on additional costs to consumers in order to survive.

When times are hard, government’s role is to step in and subsidize people’s needs brought on by unforeseen events. Its role is not to step in and pile on greater burdens.

But that is exactly what the City Government proposes to do when it proposes tax increases at a time like this when many businesses continue to reel from the pandemic and are still on the long road to recovery.

Business has been bad for a long time. For many, it’s been a continuous struggle to stay afloat amidst plummeting profits caused not just by rising costs caused by global events but also by rapidly growing corruption in government.

Business owners have been suffering in silence as unscrupulous gatekeepers seem to be making up for lost income during the pandemic years by making the climate for business in the post-pandemic years increasingly intolerable.

But the floodgates have opened with the flood control scandals. Let’s open the gates wider. Why does it take six months to process a business permit? Why are required signatures unduly delayed when they are most needed?

For a business, time is money. The ever-changing list of requirements serves no purpose other than to give rise to red tape and to compel business owners to hand over “facilitation fees.” Doing business in the country is becoming untenable.

And yet, amidst plummeting profits and unsustainable conditions, we have yet to brace for the repercussions of El Niño, which is expected to deliver its most severe impact in the city between December 2026 and April 2027.

With a looming water shortage, business owners will be compelled to buy water at prohibitive prices. This will drive the costs of business even higher, and this will make life for everyone even harder.

It is simply incomprehensible why government should add to the burdens of the people by choosing to propose higher taxes now.

Higher taxes will not just hurt us; they will kill us. They will kill businesses. They will kill jobs. They will create suffering. Nothing good can come when government chooses to choke us.

A gap between revenues collected and costs needed to operate the city is no justification for increased taxes. The city can generate revenues through other methods other than direct taxation.

It can sell government property. It can enter into joint ventures, lease agreements or public-private partnerships to generate dividends, lease rentals or profit shares. What has it done with revenues earned from these sources?

It is a slap in our faces when you want to raise garbage fees after sleeping on the job for years.

When government fails to spend public funds wisely and well, it loses the moral authority to levy more fees and taxes on the public. Good governance is about sound budgeting, prudent spending, wise investment and a zero tolerance for corruption.

Lack of money is not the problem; lack of fiscal responsibility is.