Lim: The digital age

It’s the digital age. And there is no escaping it.

You were thrust into this age with little choice. You had to quickly learn to navigate through the digital highways that suddenly appeared before you. You had to abruptly leave behind the safe confines of non-digital living.

I know because I am one of you. And it is to you that I offer these caveats.

Post with caution.

Don’t fall prey to your emotions. When you’re angry or upset, stay away from your phone. Resist the urge to vent on your social media account because while it may be your personal page, it’s also a public space occupied by many who shouldn’t be privy to your personal problems.

Don’t overshare.

Some things are not meant for sharing—not on your wall and especially not in large chat groups. Not all your “friends” exercise good judgement. Some don’t have the ability to discern whether or not what you share with them should be further shared to others. Exercise prudence. Not everyone has the gift of discretion.

Resist reacting to every post you see.

Some posts can get on your nerves. Don’t get mad. Just keep scrolling. If you’re still simmering, block, unfriend or unfollow. Better yet, take a digital detox for a few days. If you can’t make it that long, take a few hours. Why let a post ruin your day?

Not every post requires a response. In fact, most don’t. So, why do it?

Calibrate your comments.

You likely do not have full knowledge of the facts behind everything that you read, hear or see. It, therefore, makes no sense for you to comment. I know. Sometimes, you just can’t resist the urge to insert yourself in the thread.

If you can’t help yourself, please hold the spite. Vitriol flows so easily from behind a screen. Would you be as bold without your armor of anonymity? Stop being a troll. Be a human being.

Slow down and suspend judgement.

It’s the curse of the Internet, it moves with lightning speed. You just don’t have the time to take in everything you see or read, yet, you are quick to jump in, judge and throw in the snarky remark.

Tempted to join the fray? Don’t. Put your fingers in the freezer and chill for a change.

The information can be false, self-serving or out of context. The truth is that more often than not, you don’t really know the story behind what you see or read. In all likelihood, you’re only hearing half the story—just the parts you are being asked to hear.

Curate what you consume on cyberspace.

You are accountable for what you consume online. Don’t fall for everything you see. Learn to filter fact from fiction, the truth from the cinematic version. The truth is not always what it seems.

Some people are toxic. Scroll. Some stories are traumatic. Skip them. Your mental health comes first. You don’t have to partake in everything that’s being offered on cyberspace.

The digital buffet can offer you a lot of choices. But not all of them are good for you. Consume with caution. Imbibe with moderation. Too much of anything can turn harmful to you.

It’s the digital age. There is no escaping it. Just don’t forget you’re a human being first before you’re a cyber citizen. Have a life outside of cyberspace.