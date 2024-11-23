Lim: The three miracles

Six years ago, today, my mother passed. Six months ago, my father passed, as well. It’s been a difficult year for me. But I know I should be grateful, not greedy, for God has given me much.

My father lived to be 99, my mother, 89. All my life, I fervently prayed for God to grant my parents long and healthy lives and a peaceful passing to the next life. God granted everything I asked for my parents.

And this is why on difficult days, I feel like such an ingrate, asking for more.

My mother’s passing was unexpected. She had never been gravely ill. When we found out she had lung cancer, she was already terminal. She lived less than four months after diagnosis.

Looking back, I don’t know how I held it together because while I was devastated by my mother’s prognosis, I was also extremely worried about how my father would take it. Would he sink into depression and lose the will to live?

It took my father two weeks — to recover from the shock, to let the news sink in and to move forward. In those two weeks, he would sit in his wheelchair and simply stare at my mother sleeping.

He wouldn’t speak to her. Or perhaps he couldn’t bring himself to speak to her without falling apart. So, he chose to keep his distance. But like a light switch, Papa went back to his normal self and started talking to Mama, as always — after two weeks.

The miracle of love.

Still, I was not certain how long Papa could hold up. He was completely dependent on Mama for everything, right up to the time of diagnosis. I braced myself for a breakdown after Mama passed.

But I completely underestimated him.

He missed Mama terribly. This was obvious in the months that followed after her passing. He would constantly talk about her with tears in his eyes but he never threw a pity party for himself.

Only once did Papa ever let his guard down. After dinner on the very day we buried my mother, I asked Papa if he wanted to go to his room to rest. “What am I going to do there? There’s no one there. I’ll just be staring at the walls,” he said.

I had never seen my father like this. I wondered how he could survive in the days following. I thought I would lose him. But again, I underestimated him.

The miracle of will.

My father stood strong for all of us. Like some superhero stepping out of the screen, he stepped up to show us what love, strength and courage was about. He pulled himself out of his grief and survived for the next five and half years.

Without Mama. Without the love of his life.

Maybe, he did it for her. Maybe, he did it for us. Or maybe he did it for himself. It doesn’t matter who he did it for. What matters is that he showed us that you can love deeply, let go, move forward and live life to the fullest, no matter what.

I will forever miss you, Ma, Pa, but knowing you’re together now makes my heart lighter. Till I see you again, watch over me so I can bear down, pull through, do right, choose wisely, love well and live happily, no matter what.

There are times when I feel like giving up.

But you, Ma, always believed I could do anything. And you, Pa, my fiercest critic, never showed surprise each time I showed you my medal after a race — like you expected nothing less — even from your geriatric daughter.

So, I will not give up. The miracle of faith.