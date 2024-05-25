Lim: The wounded doctor

On the last day of the 118 km-walk of the Camino Frances, one of the pilgrims called out to me. “Come, Melanie, I want to show you something.” The guy was such a jester so I wondered what he had up his sleeve.

He took me to the back of the pack. And then he said, “I want you to see the view from here.” For a moment, I was puzzled. There was no view. Just the pilgrims walking in front of me.

And then he said, “You’re always first. I want you to see what it’s like to be last.”

He was joking, of course. But in that moment, I realized something.

Being first or best doesn’t always make you better because being first or best can be blinding. Your view can be very limited. If you don’t bother to turn around, you won’t see anyone except yourself.

I was physically strong for most of my life until I had kidney surgery. My back hurt even while I was sleeping. I couldn’t understand why. My dad’s physical therapist then explained to me that since muscle and tissue had been cut during surgery, my core was now shot and my back was taking the hit.

I remember how getting out of bed in the middle of the night to use the toilet became such a Herculean task as I had to do it very slowly to follow doctor’s orders. And then after I had done it successfully, I had to do one more Herculean task: get back into bed.

There were times when I wanted to cry because I couldn’t stand being weak and slow. But those moments humbled me. And those excruciating moments of physical weakness pushed me to enter strength and conditioning training four months after surgery.

When I started running, I couldn’t even run five minutes without being out of breath. But slowly, five became 10 and 10 became 15. After a while, I could run half an hour, then an hour and then longer.

Most people think everything is so easy for me. The truth is that nothing is ever easy for me. I just work very hard at everything I attempt to do. Everyone sees the triumph. But no one sees the struggle.

These days, I like to go slow. I subsist on small, realistic goals. I push myself but I don’t rush things. I don’t believe age is just a number. I accept my limits. I want to be safe, not sorry.

Not even halfway during one of my races, I tripped and fell on the road. I didn’t even see her face but I felt the hands of a fellow runner helping me up. I thanked her but kept on going till I finished the race.

Don’t knock yourself further down when you fall. You can accept help, get up and keep going. Sometimes, when we fail, we think it’s the end. It can be if you decide not to get up and try again. But you cannot fail if you keep going.

Don’t give yourself a timeline. Believe that one day you will get there and if not to the place you thought you should be, to the place where God intends for you to be. Trust the plan—God’s plan.

Only the wounded doctor can heal. (Carl Jung)