Lim: What does progress look like?

We own smartphones that are smarter than us. They make life easier. Don’t know the directions? Just look them up. But what happens when the signal goes out?

On the road in Pennsylvania looking for the Flight 93 National Memorial, the signal went out. My sister panicked. What do we do now? How do we get there? Well, I told her, we do it the old-fashioned way — we ask someone for directions. We arrived at our destination.

In Madrid, our group of four got separated. My younger sister and I lost sight of my older sister and cousin. It was our first night and we were all unfamiliar with the area. But they had a pocket wifi with them so I knew they’d find their way back.

My younger sister who was with me, however, panicked. Again. She didn’t have her pocket wifi with her. Well, I didn’t, either. “I don’t know how to get back,” she tells me. “Chill,” I tell her.

I had grabbed a paper map at the hotel before heading out. So, we all managed to get back to the hotel safely. Traveling with a boomer can have benefits. When tech fails, we don’t panic. We improvise.

The smartphone is like a crutch we can no longer live without. But when I was in Batanes experiencing intermittent signals, I realized how wonderful it was to be unreachable and not by design, intention or choice. It was so refreshing not to be bombarded by notifications all day.

Technology can be useful but to be constantly reachable can be a bane. While in a canoe on the Mekong River, I had to troubleshoot some problems back home. At the start line of a race at two in the morning, I had to field questions from my travel agent who needed to nail down flights for me.

Social media can be a wonderful thing but the algorithm impairs our brain’s ability to function offline by rewiring our neural pathways to function optimally only online.

The hyper-short, fast-paced content shortens our attention spans. When our brains are conditioned to receive stimulus in seconds, it loses its capacity to sustain attention. Today, when you tell someone to do five things, they can only remember two.

Scrolling — everyone’s favorite pastime is more dangerous that you think.

Will the next post be boring or exciting? This constant, unpredictable micro-reward cycle trains our brains to crave constant stimulation so that all other activities in comparison become boring — like reading a book.

Scrolling operates exactly like a slot machine. It gets us hooked by conditioning our brains to anticipate a reward.

When we constantly refer to the algorithm for everything, our brains become lazy. And through time, this causes cognitive decline. We can no longer think on our own. We start to relegate our decision-making to our devices.

Over reliance on technology not just affects our memory or attention, it also affects our critical thinking, writing as well as arithmetic skills.

I love the convenience of credit cards and e-wallets but look what happens when you pay cash. I handed someone a 100 for a bill of 50 and he had to take out a calculator to figure out the change.

And when you see someone’s writing style change drastically and their grammatical errors miraculously expunged, you know AI has taken over.

And don’t you find it rather disturbing that we now have to expend so much time, energy and brainpower daily trying to outsmart scammers? What kind of life is this when we have to constantly be on guard for digital thievery? And I thought technology would make our lives easier.

It probably does but does it make it safer?

Is this what progress looks like?