Lim: What has age got to do with it?

When I was young, all those recruitment ads that had age as a qualification used to drive me up the wall. What has age got to do with it? This is plain and simple ageism, I thought.

I was young and naïve, once.

Ironically, I was a bit of an ageist, myself, then. Why? Because I didn’t know any better. I put a premium on youth and chose to join the ranks of those who saw themselves as better and brighter than the old and fading because I was young and snotty and didn’t understand what it was like to be anything else.

And yet, at that time in my life, I fought so fiercely for anyone of any age to be eligible for any job because I believed so firmly in an egalitarian society that I failed to see the practical aspects of employment.

I would become testy when I heard of people being retired at 50. Job openings that were open only if you belonged to the 18-25 age bracket seemed utterly ridiculous and downright discriminatory to me. I was certain women were being targeted here.

Were people being retired at 50 because of their declining skills or their declining looks? Were you necessarily getting less attractive as you aged? Downright misogyny for sure. Why would you need to be young to qualify for any position? Even the 50-somethings were pole dancing.

I was young and naïve, once, as I’ve told you twice now.

But today, I am no longer young. So, I now laugh at myself and all the things I used to get riled up about.

I used to detest those ads that disqualified applicants of a certain age and immediately decided that those ads were definitely discriminatory. Today, I no longer think the same—because I’m no longer young and I now understand why I should be disqualified for those jobs.

With advancing age do come declining looks and I now accept that for certain jobs, looks would be a plus. But looks aside, with advancing age also come declining skills, reflexes and abilities.

These days, it’s a running joke in the house. “Now, we know why people our age are being retired. We can’t see. We can’t hear. We can’t understand. We can’t remember.”

Who would hire us? I wouldn’t even hire myself. I would look for someone younger—someone who could see, hear, understand and remember—better. Someone who could bend down and pick something up—without fear of breaking a bone or hurting a back.

Some recruitment policies are truly ageist but most of the age requirements for job openings are reasonable, necessary and valid. I understand that now. Because while I desire to work for as long as I can, I accept the fact that I cannot do as I want forever.

It’s not ageism. It’s just the way things are. It’s the passing of the baton. It’s the turning of the leaves. You can’t stop it from happening. Time is passing at breakneck speed. It seems implausible—but it’s no longer our time.

Even I must admit that 20-somethings would look better pole-dancing.