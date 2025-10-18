Lim: What runners want

A race last September 28 got some flak. I did not get to join this race but got some feedback from those who did. I won’t write about what went down during that race because I wasn’t there.

I started joining races regularly in 2022 and have run 28 road races to date. I’m a recreational runner but I’d like to offer some unsolicited advice to race organizers.

Whatever your goals are for organizing a race, what’s important is that you deliver what you promise.

No one likes negative feedback but why are some races heavily criticized while others are not, despite not delivering spectacularly on race day? It all boils down to expectations. And these expectations are usually based on registration fees and marketing pitches.

When registration fees are high and marketing efforts are outsize, expectations skyrocket.

But what do runners really want and expect when they join a race? Foremost, they want to run safely. But this safety aspect encompasses many areas.

Race route. A well-selected race route is well-lighted, free of potholes and other obstacles. Ideally, it should be closed to traffic. When it cannot be closed to traffic, traffic cones and race marshals should be installed along the course. A flat race route also ensures a safer as well as a more inclusive race for all types of runners.

Hydration stations. We race in extremely hot and humid temperatures so it is unacceptable for hydration stations to run out of water, to be understaffed or to be congested. While I bring my own hydration, many don’t. When running long distances, lack of hydration can be fatal.

Gun starts. Because we run in punishing temperatures, earlier gun starts are better than later ones. Personally, I like to start and end a race before the sun comes up.

Toilets. It’s a safety issue because it’s a health issue. Ideally, there should be well-placed portable toilets along the course but race organizers can also tap convenience stores, gas stations and other places along the course for complimentary use of toilet facilities through sponsorship. This is what organizers did at the Bohol International Marathon.

Beyond a safe race, runners also have other expectations.

Registration fees. With so many races competing for their attention and participation, runners want value for money. When runners cough up higher-than-normal fees, they expect a better-than-ordinary race which translates to high-quality entitlements and a seamless experience.

Entitlements. The medal is the most coveted, followed only by the finisher shirt and the post-race meal. For those running long distances, recovery is crucial. As we are a rice-eating country, most runners expect a rice meal with some high-value protein.

Prizes. It’s hard and grueling to train for a race. And while many of us only run recreationally, others do it competitively. Podium finishers expect to be rewarded for their extraordinary efforts: prize money that can, at least, pay for their registration fees.

Photography. Since it’s not easy for runners to take action pictures of themselves while running, they’re always grateful to see photographers on the race route through all types of weather snapping pictures of their journey from anxious, hyped, tired, almost dying but determined and eventually, victorious.

Beyond all these, everything else is a bonus.

Food on the race route? Fireworks? Music? Great views? They’re not expected but when they’re there, they’re appreciated. Clear communication, excellent organization and efficiency in entitlement distribution on race day rounds up, for me, the definition of a great race experience.