Lim: When two events collide

Last weekend, two events graced the city of Cebu—the Singlife Cebu International Marathon (CIM) 2026, a premier leg of the Singlife Philippine Marathon Majors and the BINI “Signals” World Tour concert, the inaugural concert of the newly-opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena.

All would have been well except that a week prior, rumors began to circulate that the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) was going to be cut out of the CIM race route when it was specifically marketed to include it.

The outrage was instantaneous; the vitriol came fast and furious.

The runners had been scammed. This was false advertising. These were the accusations hurled at race organizer, Runrio Inc. Enraged runners from different parts of the country claimed to have registered only for the chance to race over CCLEX.

Runrio was pummeled. But it stayed silent. Only later would I understand the silence. It was the feeling of defeat when the rug is pulled under you at the eleventh-hour.

No doubt, this was how the runners felt, as well.

But for once, I wasn’t mad, miffed or bummed. Because I didn’t know CCLEX was part of the race route until it all blew up online. At some point in time, I must have known but forgot about it.

Runrio eventually confirmed the rumor. I was relieved. I had not trained to race over CCLEX. But I felt for everyone who had.

Having raced over the iconic CCLEX four times, I must say it was a great loss to have it cut out of the race route last Sunday because racing over it is truly an unforgettable experience. It is, without doubt, the most beautiful race course in the city.

So, the runners’ ire was warranted.

But the change must have been for good reason. While the expletives flowed fast, free and unimpeded against Coach Rio de la Cruz, founder and owner of Runrio, I patiently waited for the “why.”

I never got it. At least, not officially.

Runrio simply chose to say that due to multiple events happening during the weekend, they were changing the race route to cooperate with traffic management efforts.

We would later hear that Runrio had to give way to the BINI concert. Holding both events in the same place on the same weekend would have potentially created a logistical nightmare.

Though SM and the local government were lauded for the success of the BINI concert which finished early—so early, in fact, that in hindsight, perhaps, CCLEX didn’t have to be cut out of the CIM route, it was the right call to change the race route.

But I give credit to Coach Rio.

In the face of an impending implosion due to unforeseen circumstances, he moved to adjust and adapt. He elevated the race. He listened to the runners, and in the end, succeeded to give them one of the best race experiences ever.

No excuses. No scapegoats. No mention of SM or BINI who were, in fact, the culprits for the route change.

SM Supermalls was a co-presenter of CIM. The BINI concert was held at the SM-owned SM Seaside Cebu Arena. CIM released its date last year. The BINI concert date had to be contingent on the completion date of the Arena.

SM knew both events would collide. Someone dropped the ball here. Or someone decided to sacrifice the race for the concert.

I live in Cebu. CCLEX will always be there for me. But not for everybody. No doubt, SM did all it could to support Runrio’s efforts to mitigate the fallout of the route change—as it should.

But SM should know that while it caused dismay to the runners, it caused reputational damage to Runrio. Yet, Coach Rio did not hide. He was there front and center, congratulating every runner who crossed the finish line.