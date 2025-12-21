Limit sweets, stay active this Christmas

THE public is urged to eat in moderation, stay physically active, and observe road safety as the Department of Health (DOH) rolled out reminders aimed at preventing holiday-related injuries and illnesses ahead of Christmas.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged Filipinos to prioritize healthy habits during the holiday season to prevent non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

The DOH, in a Facebook post, outlined its key health and safety reminders under the campaign “Gawing Ligtas Christmas ang Holiday ng Pamilya” (Make Your Family’s Holiday Christmas Safe).

The department advised limiting the “4Ms” during celebrations: “matamis” (sweets), “maalat” (salty foods), “mataba” (fatty foods), and “mamantika” (oily foods).

Health officials also recommended engaging in 30 to 60 minutes of daily exercise and avoiding smoking and vaping to help maintain respiratory health.

Under the “BiyaHealthy” initiative, meanwhile, the DOH emphasized safe travel practices as families head out for reunions and celebrations, urging motorists to wear Department of Trade and Industry-approved helmets when riding motorcycles and to fasten seat belts in vehicles.

The agency also renewed its “Iwas Paputok” campaign, warning against the use of firecrackers that can cause burns, eye injuries and other trauma, particularly among children.

For community gatherings, officials recommended avoiding firecrackers and opting for organized community fireworks displays instead.

The DOH said emergency rooms typically see increased patient volumes during the Christmas and New Year period due to firecracker injuries, vehicular accidents and other holiday-related incidents.

DOH 7 Director Joshua Brillantes urged the public to prioritize health and safety amid Christmas and New Year celebrations, stressing the reminders to ensure a meaningful and accident-free holiday season.

“Let us make this Christmas a celebration of health, hope, and protection,” said Brillantes.

“Let us ensure that every child laughs with joy, every parent celebrates with peace of mind, and every community welcomes the new year with renewed strength,” he added.

Public health facilities nationwide will remain operational during the holidays to provide emergency and routine medical services as families celebrate Christmas and prepare for New Year’s festivities. / DPC