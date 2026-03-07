Limited books strain students

AS ACADEMIC demands increase, students from various schools struggle with limited access to required textbooks, affecting their study habits and learning. Angelica Nassar, a third-year student from Cordova Public College, shared her experience.

“It is hard for me to study in advance when the book is not available in the library,” Nassar said. She explained that while some private institutions may have more learning resources, public colleges often face budget limitations that affect their collections.

To cope with the shortage, Nassar searches for alternative references related to the required textbook. She suggested that libraries provide both digital and physical copies of textbooks to better support students. According to her, access to PDF versions or scanned copies would allow students to study more freely and take notes more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Jevy Castro, a fourth-year student from Benedicto College, said that required books are frequently unavailable because copies are limited and already borrowed.

“It affects our studies because assignments get delayed and it becomes difficult to find accurate information,” Castro said. To manage the situation, he turns to online sources, borrows books from classmates, or consults teachers for guidance.

Castro added that students from other public institutions experience similar concerns, expressing hope that libraries will improve their collections by adding more updated materials and strengthening digital access.

For Jouani Presbitero, a second-year student from Trinidad Municipal College, the shortage of required textbooks has made certain subjects harder to understand.

“There were not enough copies of the Logic textbook we needed for class and I had difficulty understanding the topic without a complete reference,” Presbitero said.

Although internet research can sometimes help, she emphasized that some lessons require complete textbooks for deeper comprehension. When books are unavailable, she borrows from classmates or searches for online materials.

Presbitero noted that this issue is common in many public schools, while larger universities tend to have more updated and accessible collections. She suggested that libraries increase the number of required textbooks, regularly update editions and provide online access so students can study anytime.

The experiences of Nassar, Castro and Presbitero reflect a wider concern among students who rely heavily on campus libraries. As academic requirements grow, improved access to learning materials remains essential in supporting student success.

Yvon Maratas / Benedicto College